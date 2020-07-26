Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-Malaysia's mega 1MDB scandal that brought down a prime minister

1MDB raised billions of dollars in bonds for use in investment projects and joint ventures between 2009 and 2013. The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) said $4.5 billion was diverted to offshore bank accounts and shell companies, many linked to Low. Malaysian authorities say at least $4.3 billion more is unaccounted for. The funds siphoned off were used to buy luxury assets and real estate for Low and his associates, including a private jet, a superyacht, hotels, and artwork by Picasso and Monet, U.S. lawsuits said.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 26-07-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 09:57 IST
EXPLAINER-Malaysia's mega 1MDB scandal that brought down a prime minister
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak will on Tuesday face the first verdict in a series of criminal trials against him over billions of dollars allegedly stolen from 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), a state fund he co-founded in 2009. WHAT IS 1MDB?

1MDB was a sovereign fund set up in 2009 with the help of Malaysian financier Jho Low to promote economic development. Najib chaired its advisory board until 2016.

HOW DID BILLIONS GO MISSING?

1MDB raised billions of dollars in bonds for use in investment projects and joint ventures between 2009 and 2013.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) said $4.5 billion was diverted to offshore bank accounts and shell companies, many linked to Low. Malaysian authorities say at least $4.3 billion more is unaccounted for.

The funds siphoned off were used to buy luxury assets and real estate for Low and his associates, including a private jet, a superyacht, hotels, and artwork by Picasso and Monet, U.S. lawsuits said. Some of the money was allegedly used to finance Hollywood films including 2013's "The Wolf of Wall Street" , produced by Red Granite, a film company co-founded by Najib's stepson, Riza Aziz.

Malaysian prosecutors withdrew money laundering charges against Riza in May after reaching a $107.3 million settlement. HOW WAS NAJIB INVOLVED?

Authorities say Najib illegally received more than $1 billion traceable to 1MDB. Najib voted out in a 2018 election amid public anger over the scandal, has pleaded not guilty to 42 criminal charges over losses at 1MDB and other state entities.

Defense lawyers say he was misled by Low and that the funds in his accounts were donations from the Saudi royal family. Najib's wife, Rosmah Mansor, has also been charged with money laundering and bribery. She has pleaded not guilty.

HOW ARE AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATING 1MDB?

At least six countries, including Singapore and Switzerland, have launched money laundering, financial mismanagement, and criminal investigations into 1MDB dealings.

The DoJ struck a deal in November to recoup $1 billion from the sale of seized assets linked to Low, a record haul for a U.S. anti-corruption probe. Malaysia had also accused Goldman Sachs of misleading investors over three bond sales totaling $6.5 billion that the U.S. bank helped raise for 1MDB. Goldman had pleaded not guilty and consistently denied wrongdoing.

This week, Goldman agreed to settle the dispute for $3.9 billion with Malaysia, which will drop all criminal charges against the bank.

WHERE IS LOW NOW?

Low, charged in Malaysia and the United States over his central role in the case, denies wrongdoing. His whereabouts are not known though authorities believe he may be hiding in China.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Baseball-Reds infielder Davidson tests positive for COVID-19

Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt Davidson tested positive for COVID-19 a day after playing in their season-opener on Friday, the Major League Baseball MLB team said on Saturday. Davidson, who was tested before the game, went 0-for-2 as the de...

S Africa highlights plans for economic growth post COVID-19

South Africas Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel has highlighted a slew of measures to grow jobs and production in critical industries post the COVID-19 pandemic, which has ravaged the economy. Patel, while presenting his departments...

Rugby-Blues defence sends Chiefs to seventh successive defeat

The Auckland Blues got back on the winning path as they sent the Waikato Chiefs crashing to an unwanted record with a 21-17 victory in a defensively focussed Super Rugby Aotearoa clash at Eden Park on Sunday. The Blues produced a massive de...

Diesel price nears Rs 82 a litre after 15 paise increase

Diesel price in the national capital on Sunday inched towards the Rs 82 per litre-mark following the second consecutive day of price hike. Diesel price was increased by 15 paise per litre, according to a price notification of state-owned oi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020