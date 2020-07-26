Karnataka CM pays tribute to soldiers on 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa paid tributes at National Military Memorial Park, on the 21st 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' on Sunday. The Chief Minister also laid the wreath on the statue portraying the brave souls.

The country is celebrating the anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'. The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War. (ANI)