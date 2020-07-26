AAP's Gopal Rai slams BJP civic bodies for new taxes

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led MCDs of bringing new taxes to "indulge in corruption". While addressing a press conference here, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai attacked the BJP for having four types of taxes on their agenda for the assembly session.

"At a time when people are struggling amid coronavirus pandemic, the BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporations (SDMC) has put forward the agenda to increase four types of taxes in the assembly. It is unfortunate and sad. It is an anti-people agenda," Rai said. "The four types of taxes announced by SDMC are Professional tax, Unauthorized Colony tax, Property Transfer tax, and Electricity tax. Instead of giving relief to people in these distressing times, they are increasing taxes. We want to know the reasons behind it," Rai said.

Rai said that the Kejriwal government gives Rs 4,667 to MCDs in a year. "The Kejriwal government gives Rs 4,667 crore to MCD which is Rs 1,322 crore more than the previous governments. Apart from this, Rs 3,815 crore has been given as a loan to MCD. Where did all this money go? They are indulging in corruption. Why is the MCD not giving doctors salary? Why are they not giving salaries to teachers," Rai said.

"Now, by bringing new taxes, they are devising new ways to indulge in corruption. We will oppose it. We will not allow these agendas and bills to pass in the assembly," he said. (ANI)