Cong launches digital campaign, accuses BJP of violating democratic traditions

India's democracy will function according to Constitution and echo the voice of the people, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday while participating in his party's online campaign to "expose" the "BJP's designs to violate" constitutional and democratic norms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 22:31 IST
India's democracy will function according to Constitution and echo the voice of the people, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday while participating in his party's online campaign to "expose" the "BJP's designs to violate" constitutional and democratic norms. He also said that people will reject the saffron party's "conspiracy of deceit and deception".

The party on Sunday carried out the "SpeakUpForDemocracy" online campaign that seeks to "expose" what it called the saffron party's "designs" to topple the Ashok Gehlot dispensation in Rajasthan and other state governments run by non-BJP parties. A large number of Congress leaders participated in the digital campaign.

"India's democracy will function in accordance with the Constitution and echo the voice of the people. The people of the country will protect democracy and the Constitution by rejecting the BJP's conspiracy of deceit and deception," he said in a tweet in Hindi. Gandhi also put out a video that accused the BJP of "ripping up the constitution and demolishing democracy" even as the whole country was in the middle of the pandemic. "It had done the same in Madhya Pradesh. We demand to immediately convene an assembly session, which is within our constitutional rights," it was demanded in the video.

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal claimed that the campaign was a success and it exposed the "dissolute political actions of the BJP" at a time the entire nation was reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic. The Congress government in Rajasthan is facing a threat after Gehlot's former deputy Sachin Pilot rebelled against the party. Eighteen other MLAs are backing Pilot. The Congress has accused the BJP of being behind the revolt, a charge denied by the saffron party.

The Congress will on Monday stage demonstrations outside all Raj Bhawans at 11 am to lodge their protest against the Rajasthan Governor's action. However, the Rajasthan state unit will not do so outside the Raj Bhawan in Jaipur. The ruling party in Rajasthan has accused the governor of delaying a session of the state Assembly. It also alleged "misuse" of the powers of governors in toppling governments run by non-NDA parties.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reminded that, "Leadership is recognised in times of crisis. In COVID-19 national crisis, the country needs a leadership that works in the public interest." "But the BJP government at the centre has made its intention and its character clear by trying to topple the governments elected by the people. The people will answer," she said. Venugopal said the online campaign ran from 10 am with people posting videos asking the Rajasthan governor and the Narendra Modi government to show accountability. "It resonated with the people and the trend remained at top (on social media) across India and was number five worldwide with more than 3,00,000 tweets till about 5 pm," he claimed in a statement.

CWC members, chief ministers, senior party leaders, MPs, MLAs, Congress state unit presidents, party office bearers and ordinary workers participated in the campaign demanding that the Rajasthan governor convene the Assembly Session as recommended by the state Cabinet. The Congress' state units will on July 27 hold protests in front of the Raj Bahwans demanding 'Save Democracy- Save Constitution' and "exposing the anti-democratic and anti-constitutional actions of the BJP".

The protest gatherings will be held by strictly adhering to the social distancing protocols required by the health and civic authorities, Venugopal said..

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Latest News

Rajasthan reports 1,132 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 36,430

Rajasthan on Sunday reported 1,132 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the states coronavirus cases to 36,430, said the state health department in a bulletin. As per the bulletin, there are 9,852 active cases in the state.648 patients have recovere...

NSUI asks Goa University to reconsider decision for online exams

The National Students Union of India NSUI alleged that the Goa University, which had announced online exams on July 15, did not allow filling of forms on its site for exams starting on August 3. This has led to problems for students demandi...

Foodgrains distributed to 2.64 lakh ration card holders in UP under Atmanirbhar Bharat Yojna's 2nd phase

Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Kumar Awasthi on Sunday informed that 5.86 lakh units of free food grains have been distributed to 2.64 lakh ration card holders in the state under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Yojnas second phase. At a pre...

Rajasthan crisis: BSP issues whip, directs its 6 MLAs to vote against Congress in Assembly session

As the political crisis in Rajasthan deepens, Bahujan Samaj Party BSP on Sunday has issued a whip to its 6 MLAs directing them to vote against Congress in any No Confidence Motion or any proceedings to be held during Rajasthan Assembly Sess...
