Left Menu
Development News Edition

All six BSP MLAs are part of our party: Congress MLA Ramnarayan Meena

All six MLAs of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are part of the Congress as the speaker has given them recognition, said Congress MLA Ramnarayan Meena on Monday.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 27-07-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 14:11 IST
All six BSP MLAs are part of our party: Congress MLA Ramnarayan Meena
Congress MLA Ramnarayan Meena speaking to media in Jaipur on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

All six MLAs of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are part of the Congress as the speaker has given them recognition, said Congress MLA Ramnarayan Meena on Monday. Meena told reporters there is no question about the membership of those MLAs.

"The BSP MLAs have joined the Congress and they were duly recognised by the speaker. All the six MLAs are a part of the Congress after the speaker has given them the recognition. The way I am an MLA, they are also MLAs. There is no question about their membership," Meena said. Commenting upon the whip issued to six MLAs after "a lot of deliberation by BSP chief Mayawati", Meena said, "Mayawati did not attend any Dalit party meeting. She only gives speeches. Dalits see the image of Kanshi Ram Ji in her as she was with him during her early political days. She is not a leader."

In the latest development, the BSP moved the Rajasthan HC on Monday seeking to become a party in the petition filed by the BJP against the merger of six BSP MLAs in the state with the Congress party. As the political crisis in Rajasthan deepened, the BSP on Sunday had issued a whip to its six MLAs directing them to vote against the Congress in any no-confidence motion or any proceedings to be held during Rajasthan Assembly session.

Bhagwan Singh Baba, BSP's Rajasthan chief, on Monday said that party chief Mayawati decided this after a lot of deliberation. Meena also attacked Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra after "Raj Bhawan returned the files related to the convening of the Assembly session to the parliamentary affairs department of the state."

"Bhagwan aise logo se pind chudaaye prajatantra ka (May god rid democracy of such people). Raj Bhawan can do anything, but one needs to understand that it is governor Mishra who is doing the things in the name of the Raj Bhawan," Meena said. Earlier in the day, sources said the Rajasthan Raj Bhawan returned the files related to the convening of the Assembly session to the parliamentary affairs department of the state.

According to sources, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has sought clarification from the state government regarding the proposal of convening the Assembly session. The power struggle in Rajasthan had taken a new turn when the Governor had not heeded the request of the Congress government to convene a session of the state Assembly urgently.

Earlier, Rajasthan Governor's Secretariat had said the state government had presented a proposal to convene the session of the Assembly at very short notice on the night of July 23. The paper was analysed and legal experts were consulted over it, it said. It said 21-day notice is required for the session to be called according to the normal procedures.

Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil after simmering differences between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister and the state unit chief of Congress. The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. The BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan HC asks Additional Advocate General to seek info from Speaker on plea against BSP-Cong merger

The Rajasthan High Court on Monday asked Additional Advocate General RP Singh, appearing for the state government, to seek all information from the Assembly Speaker regarding the petition by a BJP MLA and inform the court. BJP MLA Madan Dil...

COVID-19 recovered cases cross nine-lakh mark in the country, fatality rate dips to 2.28 pc

The case fatality rate CFR for COVID-19 has been constantly falling in India and is currently at 2.28 per cent, while the total recovered cases crossed nine lakhs in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry on Monday. This, accor...

Hong Kong shares fall as Sino-U.S. tensions, COVID surge weigh

Hong Kong shares fell on Monday, extending losses from the previous session on rising Sino-U.S. tensions, and as a jump in COVID-19 cases in the city weighed on investor sentiment. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 102.07 ...

Karisma Kapoor channels 'Monday Mood' with throwback video

Channelling her Monday mood with a glamorous throwback video, actor Karisma Kapoor treated her fans with a glamorous blast from the past clip. Monday mood blastfromthepast letscheer, wrote the 46-year-old star alongside the intriguing video...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020