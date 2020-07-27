Congress fighting against people, judiciary amid COVID-19: Tamil Nadu BJP leader

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy reacted sharply against the Congress' protest against the BJP near the Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Monday and said that they were flouting social distancing norms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Thirupathy accused the Congress of fighting against the people and the judiciary by not following health guidelines issued by the government. Speaking to ANI Thirupathy said, "They are fighting against the people and the judiciary by not following health guidelines issued by the government."

"These laws were enforced to contain the spread of the virus during a pandemic but these people are disobeying it. They should show courtesy towards people and not the party's cause." The state government should take strict action against the protestors, he added. "And what are they fighting against? The court and the judiciary?" Thirupathy questioned the protestors.

Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu Congress MPs and district secretaries staged a protest called "Save Democracy and Save Constitution" against the BJP near the Raj Bhawan in Chennai on Monday. As part of a nationwide protest held by the Congress party, the protesters demonstrated their support for the Rajasthan government. The protest was led by Congress MP Vasantha Kumar. Party leaders and workers were seen holding placards with the title "Save Democracy and Save Constitution". However, the protesters were seen flouting COVID-19 social distancing norms. (ANI)