COVID-19: Set up 3 'jumbo' facilities in Pune, says Maha Dy CM

Pune, Jul 27 (PTI)Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday asked officials to set up three "jumbo" COVID-19 treatment facilities in Pune amid spike in cases. Pune officials had said an 800-bed mega facility would be set up to treat coronavirus positive patients.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-07-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 17:19 IST
Pune, Jul 27 (PTI)Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday asked officials to set up three "jumbo" COVID-19 treatment facilities in Pune amid spike in cases. During a visit to review the COVID-19 situation here, Pawar also said there were complaints of overcharging against some private hospitals, adding these bills will be examined by independent accountants.

He asked district and civic officials to ramp up health infrastructure in and around Pune keeping in mind the August-end scenario. Pune officials had said an 800-bed mega facility would be set up to treat coronavirus positive patients.

