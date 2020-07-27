Left Menu
Uttar Pradesh Shiv Sena president Anil Singh offered 1,001 laddoos at the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya on the occasion of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's birthday on Monday.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-07-2020 19:13 IST
1,001 laddoos offered at Hanuman Garhi temple by UP Shiv Sena chief on Uddhav Thackeray's birthday
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Shiv Sena president Anil Singh offered 1,001 laddoos at the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya on the occasion of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's birthday on Monday. "We prayed for the long life of Uddhav Thackeray and eradication of coronavirus pandemic," Singh said.

Thackeray is expected to attend the Ram temple 'Boomi Poojan' to be held in Ayodhya on August 5. Son of Balasaheb Thackeray, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, is celebrating his 60th birthday on Monday. He is the 29th Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He is the first member of the Thackeray family to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the third Shiv Sena leader to hold the top post after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane.

He is leading a government of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress. (ANI)

