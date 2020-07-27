Left Menu
10-15 MLAs from Gehlot camp will switch sides once set free: Sachin Pilot's supporter

Amid the ongoing political tussle in the Rajasthan, a senior MLA and one of the staunch supporters of Pilot, Hemaram Choudhary, has claimed that 10-15 legislators of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot camp are in contact with them. He added that they will switch sides once they are set free.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 19:54 IST
Rajasthan MLA Hemaram Choudhary. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing political tussle in the Rajasthan, a senior MLA and one of the staunch supporters of Pilot, Hemaram Choudhary, has claimed that 10-15 legislators of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot camp are in contact with them. He added that they will switch sides once they are set free. "10-15 MLAs of Ashok Gehlot camp are in contact with us and are saying they will come to our side as soon as they are set free. If Gehlot removes restrictions, it will become clear how many MLAs remain on their side," Choudhary said in a video.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said that Raj Bhavan never had an intention "not to call" the assembly session and has asked the Ashok Gehlot government to deliberate on three points including 21-day notice period for convening session and maintaining social distancing norms. A Raj Bhavan release also referred to certain other conditions to be followed if Gehlot government, which is facing a crisis due to differences in the state Congress, wants to seek a trust vote.

Chief Minister Gehlot on Saturday said the Congress party will approach the President and, if required, will also stage a protest outside the Prime Minister's residence in connection with the political situation in Rajasthan. He had earlier said alleged that the Governor was not calling the Assembly session due to "pressure from the top".

Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil after simmering differences between Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister and the state unit chief of Congress.The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. The BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)

