Left Menu
Development News Edition

Melania Trump announces Rose Garden 'renewal' project

The project is also supported by the National Park Service, which cares for the White House grounds, and will be paid for using private donations, the White House said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-07-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 20:34 IST
Melania Trump announces Rose Garden 'renewal' project
US First Lady Melania Trump (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Melania Trump has announced plans to redo the White House Rose Garden to make it more in line with the original design implemented during the 1960s Kennedy administration. The first lady says Monday in a statement that decades of use and changes made to support a modern presidency have taken a toll on the outdoor space just off the Oval Office.

President Donald Trump has been using the Rose Garden a lot more lately to make statements and hold news conferences in the age of the coronavirus. The first lady also hosted a state dinner for Australia in the garden last year. Plans described by the first lady include returning the Rose Garden to its original 1962 footprint with improved infrastructure and drainage and a better environment for the plants and flowers.

The renovation also includes making the space more accessible for people with disabilities, and improvements for audiovisual and broadcasting needs, she said. "The very act of planting a garden involves hard work and hope in the possibility of a bright future," said Mrs. Trump, who adds the garden project to a list of other White House renovations, including refurbishing the Red and Blue Rooms and building a tennis pavilion on the South Lawn.

"Preserving the history and beauty of the White House and its grounds is a testament to our nation's commitment to the care of this landscape and our dedication to American ideals, safeguarding them for our children and their children for generations to come," she said. The renovation plan has been approved by the Committee for the Preservation of the White House, an advisory committee. The project is also supported by the National Park Service, which cares for the White House grounds, and will be paid for using private donations, the White House said.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Tributes paid to "People's president" Kalam on 5th death anniversary

Former President A P J Abdul Kalam was remembered on his fifth death anniversary with people paying tributes to him at his memorial near here on Monday. His family members and Ramanathapuram District Collector Veeraraghava Rao paid floral t...

Fire breaks out in container yard

Visakhapatnam, July27 PTI A minor fire broke out in two containers with sodium chlorate at the yard of a freightstation here on Monday, a fire service officer said. However, there were no casualties. Property worth Rs 8 lakh was lost in the...

China collecting DNA samples of millions, experts suspect devloping tool for genetic surveillance

Chinese authorities have been collecting DNA samples from across the country to develop a massive genetic database, in a bid to create a new tool for their emerging high-tech surveillance state. In an opinion piece in the New York Times, Em...

European tourism faces turbulence only weeks after restart

Europes tourism revival is running into turbulence only weeks after countries reopened their borders, with rising infections in Spain and other nations causing increasing concern among health authorities over people bringing the coronavirus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020