Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump files new challenge to NY subpoena for his tax returns

President Donald Trump on Monday filed a new challenge to the Manhattan district attorney's subpoena for his tax returns, weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court said the president was not immune from state criminal probes.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 03:48 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 03:48 IST
Trump files new challenge to NY subpoena for his tax returns

President Donald Trump on Monday filed a new challenge to the Manhattan district attorney's subpoena for his tax returns, weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court said the president was not immune from state criminal probes. In a second amended complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, Trump's lawyers argued that the subpoena was "wildly overbroad," and was issued in "bad faith" and amounts to "harassment."

The subpoena "is so sweeping that it amounts to an unguided and unlawful 'fishing expedition' into the President's personal and financial dealings," Trump's lawyers wrote in the complaint. Trump, who is seeking re-election on Nov. 3, asked the court to declare the subpoena invalid.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance last August issued the grand jury subpoena to Trump's accounting firm, Mazars USA, demanding eight years of his business and personal returns and other documents as part of an investigation involving Trump and the Trump Organization, his family’s real estate business. On July 9, the Supreme Court in a 7-2 vote rejected his argument that he was immune from state criminal probes while in the White House. The high court said, however, that Trump could challenge the subpoena on other grounds.

In the newly amended complaint, Trump's lawyers say Vance is demanding documents that relate to topics beyond New York jurisdiction, and argue the subpoena was issued in bad faith because it mirrors a congressional subpoena. Vance's investigation began after reports that Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen paid pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 for her silence before the 2016 election about sexual encounters with Trump, which he has denied.

Carey Dunne, general counsel for Vance, on July 16 warned U.S. District Court Judge Victor Marrero against allowing Trump to delay long enough to get beyond statutes of limitations. Even if Vance prevails, grand jury secrecy rules make it unlikely Trump's financial records will become public soon. But that could change if charges are filed against other defendants.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Iraq PM orders probe after 2 protesters killed in clashes

Iraqs prime minister said Monday he had ordered an investigation into the killing of two anti-government protesters, saying security forces were not authorised to fire a single bullet toward the demonstrators. Twenty-one protesters were a...

UN: Libya's Central Bank to undergo much-anticipated audit

The United Nations announced on Monday that Libyan officials are allowing a long-sought external audit of the countrys Central Bank to go ahead, a breakthrough that could pave the way for an end to a crippling oil blockade. Libyas oil and m...

Martinez returns to rotation as Cards visit Twins

Two-time All-Star Carlos Martinez makes his first start in almost two years on Tuesday night when the St. Louis Cardinals kick off a seven-game road trip against the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis. The 28-year-old right-hander last started ...

Trump lawyers renew legal assault on tax records subpoena

President Donald Trumps lawyers filed fresh arguments Monday to try to block or severely limit a criminal subpoena for his tax records, calling it a harassment of the president. Lawyers filed a rewritten lawsuit in Manhattan federal court t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020