Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP Council chairman rejects Cong petition for disqualification of MLC

The chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, Ramesh Yadav, has rejected a plea by the Congress seeking disqualification of MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh from the House, terming the petition as not maintainable. In his order on Monday, Yadav said the petition filed for disqualification by MLC Deepak Singh on behalf of the Congress was not maintainable and was thus being rejected.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-07-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 15:32 IST
UP Council chairman rejects Cong petition for disqualification of MLC
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, Ramesh Yadav, has rejected a plea by the Congress seeking disqualification of MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh from the House, terming the petition as not maintainable. The Congress on Tuesday said it will move the high court against the order. In his order on Monday, Yadav said the petition filed for disqualification by MLC Deepak Singh on behalf of the Congress was not maintainable and was thus being rejected. The application for disqualification was moved on May 9, 2018 after Dinesh Pratap Singh had shared stage with BJP leaders including Amit Shah When contacted, Deepak Singh, said the party will soon be approaching the high court against the verdict. He said Dinesh Singh had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election as a BJP candidate against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi from Rae Bareli and that he was earlier elected to the Upper House in 2016 as a Congress candidate. Dinesh Singh had himself said that he was not in the Congress, Deepak Singh claimed, asking what more grounds were required for disqualification of a member from the House. The Chairman has "overlooked vital facts" that we had given with our petition, Deepak Singh added. Earlier this month, the chairman had disqualified Naseemuddin Siddiqui, who was elected to the House as a BSP candidate but had later joined the Congress.PTI SAB DVDV

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Bring a chair and sunscreen: boarding schools prepare for students' return

Students at a small boarding school in California received an unusual set of instructions this summer return to campus in the fall armed with a portable chair, a sun hat and sunscreen.Taking classes out into the open is one key part of Midl...

Cricket-Broad takes 500th test wicket to join illustrious company

England fast bowler Stuart Broad took his 500th test wicket on Tuesday when he trapped West Indies batsman Kraigg Brathwaite leg before wicket on the last day of the third and final test at Old Trafford. Broad become the seventh bowler -- a...

Americans are driving older cars as workers stay home, economy slows

Americans are hanging on to their cars and trucks longer, pushing the average age of vehicles on the road to the highest level in nearly 20 years even before the coronavirus hit, according to new data from IHS Markit Ltd.That is not good fo...

4 held for robbery in Muzaffarnagar

Four people have been arrested for allegedly looting Rs 38,000 from labourers in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Tuesday. A police team intercepted the suspected robbers and arrested four of them in Ratanpuri area on M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020