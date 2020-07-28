Left Menu
I take strong exception to uncharitable, unfounded stance: WB Guv to Mamata

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and accused her of having "uncharitable, unfounded and unmerited stance" over the governance of the state.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 28-07-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 19:19 IST
I take strong exception to uncharitable, unfounded stance: WB Guv to Mamata
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and accused her of having "uncharitable, unfounded and unmerited stance" over the governance of the state. "I take strong exception to such uncharitable, unfounded and unmerited stance. These are unbecoming of the position you hold. Significantly you have not even once adverted anything like this in any manner to me any time," Dhankhar wrote.

His remark comes after Banerjee took a veiled dig at him on Monday saying that, "There are some who do not cooperate despite holding constitutional posts and keep harassing the state." Both, Dhankhar and Banerjee, have often been involved in a war of words over a number of issues.

While responding to Banerjee, he said, "I have scrupulously adhered in my actions to constitutional prescriptions while you have, in spite of my umpteen suggestions, all through practised 'constitutional distancing', and made my role as Governor dysfunctional." He further said, "Police in the state have a finger in every pie and this does not augur well for democracy. Inputs indicate that governance in the state is police driven - a worrisome scenario."

Taking a further dig at Banerjee, the governor said, "Failed governance at ground level cannot be covered up by cosy projections in media or such tactics." Lastly, Dhankhar called for a truce with her saying, "We both serve the people of the state. Let us shun the baggage of yesterday and take to work for the betterment of people." (ANI)

