Left Menu
Development News Edition

Was waiting to 'teach lesson' to Cong, Gehlot for merging BSP MLAs: Mayawati on Raj move

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Tuesday said her party decided to "teach a lesson" to the Congress and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the "unconstitutional" merger of its MLAs in the state by moving the high court.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 19:34 IST
Was waiting to 'teach lesson' to Cong, Gehlot for merging BSP MLAs: Mayawati on Raj move
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Tuesday said her party decided to "teach a lesson" to the Congress and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the "unconstitutional" merger of its MLAs in the state by moving the high court. She also said BSP had been waiting for the "right time" to hit back at the Congress for the merger. The BSP on Tuesday had approached the Rajasthan High Court seeking to become a party in the petition by BJP against the merger of six BSP MLAs in the state with Congress party.

In a statement, Mayawati said after the results of the Rajasthan assembly elections, the BSP had supported the Congress to keep "communal forces" at bay. The BSP chief claimed that after becoming the chief minister, Gehlot acted "unconstitutionally" to merge the six BSP MLAs in the state with the Congress party.

Mayawati said Gehlot's move was against the 10th schedule of the Constitution dealing with defections. A whip was issued on Sunday by the BSP to its MLAs to vote against the Congress government in case of a trust vote. Mayawati said the BSP could have gone to court earlier on the matter, but was looking for the "right time" to "teach a lesson" to Congress party and Gehlot.

The BSP, she said, "took the correct decision" to move court "at the right time". She said her party would also approach the Supreme Court, if the need arises, in the case.

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

24 people test COVID-19 positive Chandigarh, tally rises to 934

Twenty-four people tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh on Tuesday, taking the tally to 934 in the Union Territory, according to a medical bulletin. Five cases were reported in Sector-15, two cases each in Sector-46, Mauli Jagran, Sar...

Drug smuggling racket busted in Gurgaon, 4 Iraqi nationals arrested

The Gurgaon police and the Drugs Control Department on Tuesday busted a drug smuggling racket and arrested four Iraqi nationals, police said. Police said some drugs used in the treatment of novel coronavirus were also recovered from two ...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 9 pm NATION DEL68 VIRUS-LD RECOVERY-FATALITY Indias COVID-19 fatality rate declines to 2.25 pc recovery rate rises to over 64 pc Health ministry New Delhi Indias COVID-19 fatality rate has progress...

Lockdown gave boost to sustainable biz, pushed closer towards profits: Grofers

Softbank-backed Grofers on Tuesday said the lockdown period has given its business a boost towards sustainability and helped it move closer to hitting profits by the end of next year. The online grocery platform, which has advanced its plan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020