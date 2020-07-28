Left Menu
Development News Edition

Riots case: BJP condemns Delhi govt’s rejection of lawyer panel proposed by police

The BJP on Tuesday condemned the Delhi government's decision to reject a panel of lawyers suggested by the city police for trial of the northeast Delhi riots case, alleging it wanted to protect the accused having links with the ruling AAP.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 22:48 IST
Riots case: BJP condemns Delhi govt’s rejection of lawyer panel proposed by police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The BJP on Tuesday condemned the Delhi government's decision to reject a panel of lawyers suggested by the city police for trial of the northeast Delhi riots case, alleging it wanted to protect the accused having links with the ruling AAP. The AAP government rejected the panel of lawyers proposed by the Delhi Police, saying it would not help a "free and fair" trial of the February riots.

"Rejecting the Delhi Police's lawyers panel, the Delhi government has shown that it is prepared to go to any extent to protect the riots accused including its leaders," Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta claimed in a statement. No immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the charges.

The Delhi BJP unit "condemns" the Arvind Kejriwal government for rejecting Lt Governor Anil Baijal's advice to allow the Delhi Police preferred panel of advocates to prosecute the riots culprits, party spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said. "This rejection has confirmed that the Kejriwal government wants to protect the main accused and its councilor Tahir Hussain by appointing its own prosecutors," he alleged.

Hussain, who was suspended from the AAP, is one of the main accused in the case. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiraled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

The Delhi Cabinet rejected the panel proposed by the city police, observing that the courts have raised "serious questions" on the "fairness" of the investigation in the riot cases, the city government said in a statement. "The Cabinet also observed that in such a situation a free and fair trial of these cases would not be possible by a panel of lawyers selected by the Delhi police itself," it said.

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Relatives will be allowed to see bodies of suspected COVID patients: Bengal CM

The West Bengal government has decided to allow family members to see the body of a suspected COVID-19 patient before it was disposed of without waiting for the test results to come, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday. The decis...

Assam reports 1,371 new COVID-19 cases; two more deaths

Assam recorded 1,371 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 34,947 as two more people succumbed to the disease in the state, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The state now has 8,238 active case of the infection, he twe...

2,134 new COVID-19 cases reported in West Bengal

As many as 2,134 new COVID-19 cases were reported in West Bengal today, according to the State Health Department. With 2,134 new cases of coronavirus, the total number of cases stands at 62,964 including 19,493 active cases, 42,022 discharg...

12-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Texas woman

A 12-year-old boy was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a 51-year-old woman in suburban Houston. Sharon Hawkins was found Saturday with multiple gunshot wounds in a bedroom at an apartment complex in the Greater Greenspoint area...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020