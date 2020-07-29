Left Menu
Development News Edition

Running for US Senate to make a different kind of difference: Indian-American surgeon

“We need to fix our broken immigration system,” Dr Sethi said, adding that people from India come to the US legally, but there are others who abuse the system which needs to be changed. Given that Tennessee is a Republican bastion, a win in the primary on August 6 would make his entry to the Senate a mere formality.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2020 10:19 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 10:19 IST
Running for US Senate to make a different kind of difference: Indian-American surgeon

Indian-American orthopedic trauma surgeon Dr Manish 'Manny' Kumar Sethi has said that he is running for the US Senate to “make a different kind of difference”, aiming to bring back jobs from China, fix the "broken immigration system" and enhance ties with India. The senatorial campaign of Sethi, 42, received a big boost this weekend, when top Republican senator Ted Cruz not only endorsed him, but also campaigned with him across Tennessee ahead of the primary.

“I think India has been an incredible trading partner, an incredible ally. Indo-American alliance has always been strong and I think it should always continue to be,” Sethi told PTI. Pitted against Republican Bill Hagerty, who has been endorsed by President Donald Trump, Sethi is in a statistical tie in the August 6 Senate primary in Tennessee.

On Monday, Vice President Mike Pence joined Trump in endorsing Hagerty, saying he will fight for conservative values, stand up for life, protect the Second Amendment and create jobs. But Sethi’s poll numbers have been towards an upswing in recent weeks.

“I believe, we are on the verge of winning,” he said, referring to the latest opinion polls. Before Cruz, he was endorsed by senator Rand Paul and former senator Jim Demint.

“I've lived the American dream and in Tennessee,” Sethi said, adding that he is running for the US Senate “to make a different kind of difference.” He said that his parents grew up in India and came to the US in 1970s looking for a better life. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio and moved to rural Tennessee along with his parents when he was four. “They were both country doctors,” he said. The United States Senate offers a very unique opportunity to implement and make policy change and shape the direction of policy in the country, he said.

“I think Obamacare is awful. I think we need a new healthcare system that’s free market based. We need to really shift our strategy and bring our jobs back home from China,” he said as he listed out his priorities. “We need to fix our broken immigration system,” Dr Sethi said, adding that people from India come to the US legally, but there are others who abuse the system which needs to be changed.

Given that Tennessee is a Republican bastion, a win in the primary on August 6 would make his entry to the Senate a mere formality. In such a case, he would script history by becoming the first Indian-American to enter the United State Senate. Democratic Kamala Harris, who represents California, is the first Indian-origin senator. Her mother was Indian and father an African-American from Jamaica.

In recent weeks, a large number of Indian-Americans from across the country have been coming out in his support as they see in him a community member in the Senate. The biggest challenge, he said, is the negative campaign being run by his opponent Hagerty, who was US Ambassador to Japan in the first two years of the Trump administration.

He is spending USD 3 million in negative advertisements, attacking him and his family, Sethi said. “In Tennessee that really never works. He is desperate now. So that’s the biggest challenge. Taking the high road and not going down that path and just staying up on competing with that negativity in a positive way,” he said in response to a question.

Based on his experience of crisscrossing Tennessee, Sethi said that the people of his state are ready for a change and do not want a Washington insider. “They really want someone who comes from outside of the government,” he said.

Though Trump has not endorsed him, Sethi’s policy perspective on major issues including China are similar to that of the president. “The most substantial geopolitical threat to our country in the next decade is the Chinese. We have to take them head on,” he said in response to a question.

Whether that's intellectual property or what it has done with the coronavirus… the US has to make itself more independent and separate itself from the communist Chinese government, he said. “I think that in our foreign policy, we really need to stop sending money to countries that hate us,” he said.

Responding to a question, Sethi said that people in Tennessee love Trump. “I love the president. If he had 10 minutes with me, I believe he would reconsider his endorsement of my opponents. I don't think he knows that my opponent was one of Mitt Romney's best friends,” Sethi added.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Sanofi, GSK Agree With UK Government To Supply Up To 60 Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Sanofi SANOFI AND GSK AGREE WITH THE UK GOVERNMENT TO SUPPLY UP TO 60 MILLION DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE CO, GSK REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH THE UK GOVERNMENT FOR THE SUPPLY OF UP TO 60 MILLION DOSES OF A COVID-19 VACCINE SANOFI IS ALSO DEVE...

Indore: COVID-19 patients complain of loss of smell, taste

An increasing number of patients coming to a key COVID-19 facility in Madhya Pradeshs Indore are complaining of losing their sense of smell and taste, a doctor has said. A government official also said that around 50 per cent of COVID-19 pa...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan extends gratitude to fans after recovering from COVID-19

Two days after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19, the actor on Wednesday extended gratitude towards her fans for their prayers, concern, wishes and love. T...

Taro Pharma to acquire Canada’s Aquinox Pharmaceutical for USD 8.2 million

Drug major Sun Pharma on Wednesday said a subsidiary of its American arm Taro Pharmaceutical will acquire Canadas Aquinox Pharmaceutical for USD 8.2 million approx Rs 61.35 crore in cash. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals is a corporation organised a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020