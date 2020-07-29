Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samajwadi Party to protest Maharashtra restrictions in transporting animals for Bakri Eid

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Abu Asim Azmi on Wednesday said that his party will hold a protest in Mumbai against the guidelines by the State government on regulations for transporting of animals for the upcoming Eid al-Adha festival.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-07-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 14:53 IST
Samajwadi Party to protest Maharashtra restrictions in transporting animals for Bakri Eid
Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Abu Asim Azmi on Wednesday said that his party will hold a protest in Mumbai against the guidelines by the State government on regulations for transporting of animals for the upcoming Eid al-Adha festival. The SP leader, whose party is in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi said that the authorities were not permitting vehicles carrying the sacrificial animals from other states to enter into Maharashtra.

"People have ordered animals online for Eid al-Adha after getting permission from the government. The cost of transportation of a single animal is high, so people started ordering together and the tempos have been transporting several animals at a time. However, these vehicles are being halted at the border and prevented from entering the State. We will protest against it. I request you all to join the protest and make this big," Azmi tweeted. As per Maharashtra government guidelines, people have been asked to offer prayers at home and purchase sacrificial animals online or over the phone.

As per the guidelines, people have been asked to offer namaz at home instead of mosques and also purchase sacrificial animals online or over the phone. The guidelines also called for the symbolic celebration of Bakri Eid, also known as Eid al-Adha. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government in the State has also urged that "qurbani" or ritual animal sacrifice preferably be done symbolically, considering the lockdown norms and containment zone restrictions. (ANI)

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

EU health chief blames complacency for new cases

The European Unions health commissioner says theres concern over an upswing of new coronavirus infections in several European countries caused primarily by complacency and laxity among the public that isnt strictly adhering to personal hygi...

Touch down of Rafale jets in India marks beginning of a new era in our military history: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Touch down of Rafale jets in India marks beginning of a new era in our military history Defence Minister Rajnath Singh....

Mohun Bagan features on NASDAQ billboards, goes truly global on its special day

Iconic Indian football club Mohun Bagan went global on Wednesday as it became the countrys first ever sports entity to feature on NASDAQ billboards in New Yorks Times Square. This happened on Mohun Bagan Day, celebrated every year on July 2...

U.S. Republicans worry China might use TikTok to meddle in election

A group of top Republican U.S. Senators on Tuesday ramped up pressure on TikTok, asking the Trump administration to assess the threat that the popular Chinese-owned video sharing app might meddle in U.S. elections. In a letter dated Tuesday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020