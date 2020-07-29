Ram temple foundation event important for HP due to 1989 Palampur resolution: Shanta Kumar
BJP leader Shanta Kumar on Tuesday said the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya was an important occasion for Himachal Pradesh as it was in Palampur in 1989 that the BJP passed a resolution to build the shrine at Lord Ram's birthplace.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 17:38 IST
BJP leader Shanta Kumar on Tuesday said the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya was an important occasion for Himachal Pradesh as it was in Palampur in 1989 that the BJP passed a resolution to build the shrine at Lord Ram's birthplace. In a statement released here, the former state chief minister said this occasion would be marked in golden letters in India's history. "After 500 years of struggle, sacrifice and court cases, the construction of the Ram temple will finally begin," he said.
"This occasion is very important for Himachal Pradesh and especially for Palampur. On 11 June 1989, the BJP passed this historic resolution in Palampur," he said. Kumar said that due to coronavirus pandemic, no public program will be held to celebrate this occasion. He requested Chief Minister Jairam Thakur to appeal to the people of the state that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of the temple on August 5, they should offer flowers on pictures of Lord Rama in their houses.
- READ MORE ON:
- Shanta Kumar
- BJP
- Ram
- Ayodhya
- Palampur
- Himachal Pradesh
- Narendra Modi
- Jairam Thakur
- India
ALSO READ
Nepal PM Oli's Ayodhya claim shows his 'mental bankruptcy': Keshav Prasad Maurya
66 new COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, tally rises to 1,310
Nepal's ruling party leaders slam PM Oli over his 'real Ayodhya' remark
Not meant to debase Ayodhya's cultural significance: Nepal on row over Oli's 'Ayodhya in Nepal' remark
Stop all aid to Nepal, snap ties with it: Ayodhya seers enraged over Oli’s claim