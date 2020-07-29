Let medical experts handle COVID-19 situation in Goa:GFP to CM

The Goa Forward Party (GFP) on Wednesday demanded the state BJP government rope in medical experts from the field to contain the coronavirus transmission instead of relying on bureaucrats. GFP chief and former deputy chief minister Vijai Sardesai alleged chief minister Pramod Sawant, state chief secretary, health secretary have "messed up" handling of the COVID-19 situation, along with a doctor based in Margao.

"Several scams have happened during the COVID-19 crisis. There is 'quarantine-gate'," he alleged. Sardesai demanded the government bring in a team of various medical experts to take charge of the situation.

He appealed to the government to take various political parties on board to tackle the situation. The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa stood at 5,287 as on July 28, as per the state health department.