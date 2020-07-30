Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zimbabwe signs billion-dollar deal to repay white farmers

According to the agreement, signed at President Emmerson Mnangagwa's official residence and witnessed by representatives of the former farmers, the USD 3.5 billion compensation is not for the land but for infrastructure such as wells, irrigation equipment and buildings.

PTI | Harare | Updated: 30-07-2020 00:50 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 00:41 IST
Zimbabwe signs billion-dollar deal to repay white farmers
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Zimbabwe's government on Wednesday signed a deal with former white farmers to pay them billions of dollars in compensation roughly two decades after they lost their land in often violent invasions. But because the government does not readily have the money, the farmers will be part of a team tasked with raising the cash.

About 4,000 farmers lost large swathes of land when Zimbabwe's late leader Robert Mugabe launched the often-chaotic land reform program which he said was aimed at addressing colonial-era land inequities. White farmers had owned the majority of prime farmland. Agricultural land now belongs to the government. According to the agreement, signed at President Emmerson Mnangagwa's official residence and witnessed by representatives of the former farmers, the USD 3.5 billion compensation is not for the land but for infrastructures such as wells, irrigation equipment, and buildings. The farmers initially wanted over USD 5 billion.

The full payment is expected to be done within five years. But it is unclear if the former farmers will receive the money given that Zimbabwe is financially troubled and burdened with a huge debt. The government will borrow on international markets and the farmers will be part of a "joint resource mobilization committee" tasked with raising the money, according to the agreement.

Mnangagwa, who took power in 2017 after Mugabe was forced to resign, has encouraged former white farmers to apply for pieces of land. The president said the latest developments have brought closure.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Bezos' snack, room ratings and 'the net': Key online moments from tech hearing

Two years after Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerbergs explanation to U.S. lawmakers - Senator, we run ads - exploded as a meme, online viewers again ridiculed key moments of a tech antitrust showdown on Wednesday.The chief executive...

US STOCKS-Wall St closes higher after Fed vows more support for the virus-battered economy

U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday, adding to gains after the Federal Reserve repeated a pledge to use its full range of tools to support the economy but cautioned that the outlook will depend significantly on the course of the virus.At...

Giants OT Solder opts out of season

New York Giants tackle Nate Solder is opting out of the 2020 NFL season over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Solder, 32, took to Twitter to make the announcement on Wednesday -- the same day he was due to report to camp -- saying h...

Brazil to issue new 200 reais bank note

Brazil will issue a 200 reais bank note, the currencys largest denomination, for circulation around the end of August, the central bank said on Wednesday. The note, at current exchange rates worth just under 40, will join the countrys two, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020