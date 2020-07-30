Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. expands deployment of federal agents to Cleveland, Milwaukee and Detroit

The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday it would send dozens of law enforcement officials to Cleveland, Milwaukee and Detroit to combat violent crime, expanding the deployment of federal agents to major cities under a program promoted by President Donald Trump. The move follows similar deployments to Chicago, Kansas City, Missouri and Albuquerque, New Mexico under what is known as Operation Legend, an initiative launched to address rising crime in some cities as unrest swept the nation after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. U.S. coronavirus deaths top 150,000 as economy suffers further

An accelerating coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday worsened the U.S. economic outlook and prompted Miami to decide students should not return to schools as deaths nationally topped 150,000, more than in any other country, according to a Reuters tally. The increase of 10,000 deaths over the last 11 days is the fastest in the United States since early June, prompting heated debates between the American public and its leaders over the best course forward.(https://tmsnrt.rs/2P87LUu) In play for suburban votes, Trump rescinds Obama-era fair housing rule

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his administration was rescinding a regulation intended to combat discriminatory housing practices and segregation, in his latest bid to boost his support in the suburbs as he seeks re-election. The rule, the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing mandate, was established under Democratic President Barack Obama's administration in 2015. It would have required communities that receive grants and housing aid to assess racial segregation in housing and offer plans to correct it. Trump touts U.S. energy might in Texas, raises money for campaign

U.S. President Donald Trump raised $7 million in campaign contributions on Wednesday on a visit to Texas to promote energy policies that he hopes will show a stark contrast to Democratic rival Joe Biden. Trump's 16th trip to Texas as president comes at a time when a number of opinion polls show him in an unexpectedly close race with Biden in Texas, a state that has voted Republican in presidential campaigns the last three decades. Tweet that Trump will accept nomination in Charlotte is incorrect: Fox News reporter

A tweet by a North Carolina television journalist on Wednesday that said President Donald Trump would accept the Republican presidential nomination in Charlotte, North Carolina, on the first night of the party's convention is incorrect, a Fox News reporter said on Twitter, citing unnamed sources. "I just wrapped an interview with @VP and he told me Pres Trump will accept the nomination IN Charlotte on the Monday of @GOPconvention," North Carolina television reporter Tim Boyum said on Twitter. Fed chief says coronavirus surge slowing U.S. economic recovery

The surge in U.S. coronavirus cases is beginning to weigh on economic activity, the head of the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday, and he promised the U.S. central bank would "do what we can, and for as long as it takes," to limit damage and boost growth. "It looks like the data are pointing to a slowing in the pace of the recovery," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at a news conference, pointing to an apparent pullback by consumers and a slowdown in the rehiring of furloughed workers, particularly by small businesses. U.S. jobless benefit at risk as Congress coronavirus talks stalled

U.S. congressional Republicans and Democrats, struggling to reach a deal to provide more aid to those hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, slid on Wednesday toward letting a $600-per-week unemployment benefit lapse when it expires this week. High-ranking Trump administration officials met privately with lawmakers from both parties to see if they can bridge vast differences over the enhanced unemployment benefit and a host of other issues including a moratorium on evictions that expired last Friday. Mask-skeptic Republican Gohmert gets COVID-19; U.S. congressional colleagues to self-quarantine

Republican U.S. congressman Louie Gohmert, who has steadfastly refused to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic, said on Wednesday he had tested positive for COVID-19, leading at least three of his colleagues to say they would self-quarantine. Attorney General William Barr, who testified to a committee hearing on Tuesday in which Gohmert participated, will be tested for coronavirus as a result, a Justice Department spokesman said. Ghislaine Maxwell makes last-ditch effort to keep 2016 deposition under wraps

Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell on Wednesday made a last-ditch effort to keep potentially damaging testimony she gave four years ago under wraps, as she defends against criminal charges she aided the late financier Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of girls. The request came ahead of a Thursday deadline for Maxwell to appeal the release of her April 2016 deposition and dozens of other documents from a now-closed civil defamation lawsuit against her by one of Epstein's accusers, Virginia Giuffre. U.S. House Speaker Pelosi announces mask-wearing requirement for lawmakers and staff

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday announced that members and staff are required to wear masks in the House of Representatives during the coronavirus pandemic. Members will be allowed to remove their masks to speak in the House when addressing the chamber, Pelosi said on the House floor.