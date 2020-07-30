Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says India, China and Russia don’t take care of their air

US President Donald Trump has alleged that India, China and Russia do not take care of their air, while America does, noting that he withdrew from the “one-sided, energy-destroying” Paris climate accord which would have made it a “non-competitive nation”.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-07-2020 09:53 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 09:38 IST
Trump says India, China and Russia don’t take care of their air
Image Credit: (@EU_ENV)

US President Donald Trump has alleged that India, China and Russia do not take care of their air, while America does, noting that he withdrew from the "one-sided, energy-destroying" Paris climate accord which would have made it a "non-competitive nation". Trump, in his address on energy and the Permian Basin in Midland, Texas on Wednesday, said that by imposing these punishing restrictions -- and beyond restrictions – "the Washington radical-left, crazy Democrats" would also send countless American jobs, factories, industries to China and to other foreign polluting states.

"They want us to take care of our air, but China doesn't take care of its air. In all fairness, India doesn't take care of its air. Russia doesn't take care of its air. But we do. Not on my watch, it's not going to happen -- I can tell you that. Because as long as I'm President, we will always put America first. It's very simple," he said. "For years and years, we put other countries first, and we now put America first. As we have seen in cities and towns across our nation, it's not just Texas oil that the radical Democrats want to destroy; they want to destroy our country," he said.

Such radical Democrats, he alleged, do not love the country in any way, shape or form. "There's no respect for the American way of life. There is no way of life ever in history that's been like the great American way of life. There is no respect, but there is by you, and there is by 95 per cent of our people. Our people love our country, and our people love our anthem and they love our flag," he said.

Trump said that under the last administration, America's energy industry was under relentless and unceasing attack. "But the day I took the oath of office, we ended the war on American energy and we stopped the far-left assault on American energy workers," he said.

Observing that he withdrew from the one-sided, energy-destroying Paris climate accord, he said this was a disaster and cost the US billions of dollars. The US in November last year formally notified the UN of its withdrawal from the Paris climate accord, a global agreement in which President Trump's predecessor Barack Obama had played a key role.

Although Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the historic pact on June 1, 2017, the process began last year with the formal notification and the US will be out of the pact on November 4, 2020. "It (Paris climate accord) would have made us a non-competitive nation. We cancelled the Obama administration's job-crushing clean power plan," he said as he listed some of the steps being taken by his administration.

"For the first time in nearly 70 years, we have become a net energy exporter. And the United States is now the number one producer of oil and natural gas on the face of the Earth. To ensure we maintain this dominant position long into the future, my administration is announcing today that export authorisations for American liquefied natural gas can now be extended through the year 2050," Trump added. India is the fourth highest emitter of carbon dioxide in the world, accounting for 7 per cent of global emissions in 2017, according to the projection by the Global Carbon Project published in December, 2018.

The top four emitters in 2017, which covered 58 per cent of global emissions, were China (27 per cent), the US (15 per cent), the European Union (10 per cent) and India (7 per cent), it said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

PingPong Payments India Marks its 1st Anniversary

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoirUS-based Fintech company, PingPong is celebrating its 1st anniversary of establishment in India. The global payments unicorn PingPong Payments had started its India operations last year, with its head off...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

California, Florida and Texas, the three largest U.S. states, all set one-day records for fatalities from COVID-19 on Wednesday, a Reuters tally showed.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https...

Allowing English players in 2019 IPL was part of WC plans: Morgan

Englands limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan has revealed that his teammates participation in the 2019 IPL, which was part of a well thought out plan, played a key role in helping the side claim its maiden World Cup title. Morgan said he push...

Sushant Singh Rajput death case should be investigated by CBI: Mayawati

Sushant Singh Rajput death case should be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI in the wake of new facts emerging in this regard every day, Bahujan Samaj Party BSP chief Mayawati said on Thursday. The case of the death of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020