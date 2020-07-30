Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ohio House prepares to vote on removing disgraced GOP leader

Nine days after federal officials released details of a USD 60 million bribery probe, the Ohio House is preparing for an historic vote on whether to remove the powerful Republican speaker alleged to have led the scheme.

PTI | Columbus | Updated: 30-07-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 12:27 IST
Ohio House prepares to vote on removing disgraced GOP leader

Nine days after federal officials released details of a USD 60 million bribery probe, the Ohio House is preparing for an historic vote on whether to remove the powerful Republican speaker alleged to have led the scheme. The House will convene Thursday after a secret vote taken Tuesday by the Republican caucus during a closed-door meeting indicated enough support to boot Speaker Larry Householder from his leadership role. Democrats also called for his ouster.

The Ohio House has never before removed a speaker, according to the Ohio History Connection, which was formerly the Ohio Historical Society. Remaining members of Householder's leadership team said in a statement that he deserves the presumption of innocence but “has lost the trust of his colleagues and the public” and can't effectively lead the House.

Householder, of Glenford, was one of five defendants identified in a July 21 federal affidavit as allegedly taking part in a pay-to-play scheme involving corporate money secretly funneled to them for personal and political use in exchange for helping to pass House Bill 6 to financially bail out two FirstEnergy nuclear plants. Householder was one of the driving forces behind the legislation, which included a fee to every electricity bill in the state and directed over $150 million a year through 2026 to the plants near Cleveland and Toledo.

Householder, his long-time adviser Jeffrey Longstreth, former Ohio Republican Party chairman Matt Borges and lobbyists Neil Clark and Juan Cespedes could each face up to 20 years in prison if they're convicted for their alleged work to pass the bailout and block attempts to overturn it, according to a criminal complaint filed by the FBI. Householder has thus far ignored calls from colleagues in both parties to resign. He and his attorney have ignored or declined requests for comment about the allegations and about his plans.

It wasn't clear under what authority the remaining members of Householder's leadership team scheduled Thursday's session. Under House rules, only the speaker can call a session. The power falls to his No. 2, Speaker Pro Tempore Rep. Jim Butler, if the speaker is absent. Bipartisan support for removing Householder as speaker has accumulated since the affidavit's release. Rep. Niraj Antani, a Dayton Republican, described that move as “the first step to restoring integrity to the House." House Democratic leaders labeled the last week as “a dark time for our state" and asked the GOP "to do the right thing” Thursday.

“We refuse to let the latest GOP scandal derail the Ohio House of Representatives from the pressing work that needs to be done," they said in a statement. “We do not need these distractions; we need to work to solve the critical issues facing working people and families in our state.” Householder wouldn't necessarily lose his House seat. Removing him as speaker would take 50 votes; expelling him from the House altogether would take 66. Republicans hold 61 seats, and Democrats have 38. If he is removed, a decision on when to schedule a vote on his successor will be made by Assistant Majority Floor Leader Anthony DeVitis, of Green. Potential candidates for the job include Butler and Reps. Rick Carfagna, Bob Cupp, Tim Ginter and Craig Riedel.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

India's main principle in development cooperation is respecting partners, it does not come with conditions:PM on SC building in Mauritius.

Indias main principle in development cooperation is respecting partners, it does not come with conditionsPM on SC building in Mauritius....

Nationals aim for another win over 'host' Blue Jays

The Washington Nationals will be going for the split of the four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday as they act as the visiting team in their home park for the second game in a row. The Nationals won 4-0 in 10 innings Wednes...

Joining the conflict in Libya, Turkey sees economic gains

When Turkeys president signed a security deal last year to back one of the sides in Libyas civil war, another agreement was waiting to be signed by his new proteges the same day a memorandum redrawing the two countries maritime borders. In ...

Guj: One held with scrapped currency notes worth Rs 1.49 cr

A 40-year-old man was apprehended after scrapped currency notes with a face value of Rs 1.49 crore were recovered from him in Gujarats Surat city, police said on Thursday. Acting on a specific tip-off from the Gujarat Anti- Terrorist Squad ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020