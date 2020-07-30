Left Menu
Taiwan ruling party urges China to stop 'oppression' of Hong Kong

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 30-07-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 15:49 IST
Taiwan's ruling party on Thursday urged the China and Hong governments to stop the "oppression" of people in the city following the disqualification of election candidates and arrests of activists.

Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party said recent political developments in Hong Kong "went entirely against the principle of democracy and the rule of law, as well as basic human rights."

"Hong Kong has ushered the darkest moment of red terror," it said in a statement. "The world can now see clearly China's infringement to the freedoms of the Hong Kong people and its intention to create a reign of terror." (Reporting By Yimou Lee; editing by John Stonestreet)

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

