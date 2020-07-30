PM Modi condoles passing away of Padma Shri Ren Sonam Tshering Lepcha
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 16:43 IST
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has condoled the passing away of Padma Shri Ren Sonam Tshering Lepcha.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said,
"Padma Shri Ren Sonam Tshering Lepcha Ji was a multi-faceted personality. He made outstanding efforts to popularise the great Lepcha culture. His works are respected across generations. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."
(With Inputs from PIB)
