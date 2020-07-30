In virtual meet with Sonia Gandhi, Congress MPs chorus for Rahul as party chief again

Left Menu
In a virtual meeting with Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, senior Congress leaders demanded that Rahul Gandhi should lead the party again.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Siddharth Sharma In a virtual meeting with Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, senior Congress leaders demanded that Rahul Gandhi should lead the party again.

According to sources, senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh raised the demand that Rahul Gandhi should lead the party again. The meeting was called to discuss the current political situation and the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Singh during the meeting said, "Rahul should lead the party as a president as we have seen him taking a stand on various issues against the current government." The same was endorsed by Rajiv Satav, Shaktisinh Gohil, Neeraj Dangi and several other MPs.

Rajya Sabha MP and AICC General Secretary In-charge organisation, KC Venugopal praised Rahul and said that he has taken a front lead in the time of COVID-19 pandemic. Venugopal said, "Under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, Congress Party has raised the concern and voice of the people strongly. Earlier on July 11, Lok Sabha MPs Manickam Tagore, Gaurav Gogoi and other MPs had raised the demand of Rahul's return as a party president. The demand was made in the presence of Rahul Gandhi himself but he remained silent on the issue."

The growing demand for Rahul to lead the party can be correlated with the development as Sonia Gandhi's tenure as Congress Interim President will complete year on August 10 and it needs to be decided by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) whether to extend her tenure and to choose another leader as party president. Rahul Gandhi had resigned as party president after the debacle in the 2019 General Elections, taking the moral responsibility of the defeat. (ANI)

