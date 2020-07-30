Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong blocks 12 democrats from election as China security law shadow looms

Hong Kong on Thursday disqualified a dozen pro-democracy candidates from running in a key election, citing reasons including collusion with foreign forces and opposition to the new China-imposed national security laws. It was the most sweeping move yet seen on the city's electoral freedoms, with even moderate democrats targeted.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 19:22 IST
Hong Kong blocks 12 democrats from election as China security law shadow looms

Hong Kong on Thursday disqualified a dozen pro-democracy candidates from running in a key election, citing reasons including collusion with foreign forces and opposition to the new China-imposed national security laws.

It was the most sweeping move yet seen on the city's electoral freedoms, with even moderate democrats targeted. Some critics including Hong Kong's last British governor Chris Patten called it an "outrageous political purge". Those disqualified included pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong, some members of the Civic Party, a moderate, old-guard opposition group, and others who won an unofficial "primary" vote held by the opposition camp this month.

The move comes one month after Communist Party rulers in Beijing announced the national security law that reins in dissent in the semi-autonomous city. It could also steer China further onto a collision path with the West. The government said there could be more disqualifications.

Critics said the move sought to curb the ascendancy of a young, more defiant generation of democrats after an overwhelming win in last year's lower-level district council elections. "Clearly, #Beijing shows a total disregard for the will of the #Hongkongers, tramples upon the city’s last pillar of vanishing autonomy and attempts to keep #HK’s legislature under its firm grip," Wong tweeted.

Chances for a historic majority in the Legislative Council, or mini-parliament, for the opposition camp will take a further blow if the government decides to postpone the Sept. 6 vote, as expected, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Hong Kong has disqualified candidates before but not on this scale. The disqualification of Civic Party candidates signals Beijing is becoming less tolerant of even moderate democrats, who have for decades been a vocal opposition in the legislature.

"The government is constructing a CCP (Chinese Communist Party) assembly in Legco to eliminate most of the opposition voices,” Nathan Law, a pro-democracy activist and former lawmaker who was kicked out of the legislature, said on Twitter. Law fled Hong Kong for Britain earlier this month. The Civic Party said its existence is not confined to the legislature, often referred to as Legco, and it will continue to work for its values.

"When the regime wishes to enslave us, the best thing to do is to stand firm and tell the regime we would not change," said Civic Party member Kwok Ka-ki, who was among those disqualified. IMPROPER BEHAVIOUR

The government said advocating self-determination, soliciting intervention by foreign governments, or "expressing an objection in principle" to the enactment of the new security law was behaviour that "could not genuinely" uphold the city's mini-constitution, the Basic Law. Candidates are required by law to pledge allegiance to Hong Kong and the Basic Law.

The government said there was "no question of any political censorship, restriction of the freedom of speech or deprivation of the right to stand for elections as alleged by some members of the community". Beijing's top representative office in the city, the Hong Kong Liaison Office, said in a statement it supported the disqualifications as the candidates aimed to "paralyse the government" and "subvert state power".

Beijing introduced the security legislation to punish what it broadly defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces in the former British colony. Critics of the law say it erodes basic rights and freedoms, guaranteed when Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997, while supporters say it will bring stability after a year of often-violent anti-government and anti-China unrest.

The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance On China, a coalition of over 60 lawmakers from countries including the United States, Britain, Canada and Germany, said the moves were "unacceptable obstructions of the democratic process in Hong Kong and raise further concerns about the erosion of rights and freedoms." In Taiwan, which is claimed by China, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party said recent political developments in Hong Kong "went entirely against the principle of democracy and the rule of law, as well as basic human rights". (Addiional reporting by James Pomfret, Carol Mang and Twinnie Siu; Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by John Stonestreet, Nick Macfie and Frances Kerry)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Second COVID-19 death registered in Andaman

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported its second COVID-19 fatality as a 45-year-old man died at a hospital here, a health bulletin said on Thursday. The man from Teylorabad area in Port Blair succumbed to the disease on Wednesday, while ...

UK care home residents, staff unable to get regular COVID-19 tests, says care provider

One of Britains largest care home providers said the government is unable to meet its promise to regularly test staff and residents in care homes after problems were discovered with coronavirus testing kits. Earlier this month, the governme...

Sameer, Varun Grover, more lyricists appeal for proper credits on music platforms

In a fitting, self-written song released on Thursday, fifteen lyric writers from the Hindi film industry, including Varun Grover, Kausar Munir, Sameer Anjaan, Swanand Kirkire, Amitabh Bhattacharya, demanded that they be credited properly fo...

Heavy rain forecast for north Bengal till Sunday

The Met department on Thursday forecast heavy rain in north Bengal for the next three days, while one or two places in the southern districts of the state are likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning till Saturday morning. Moderate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020