BJP sends legal notice to Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar

The BJP's Karnataka unit on Friday said it has sent legal notice to the leader of opposition Siddaramaiah and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar for their "baseless" allegations of corruption in the procurement of Covid-19 equipment and supplies.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-07-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 16:39 IST
The BJP's Karnataka unit on Friday said it has sent legal notice to the leader of opposition Siddaramaiah and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar for their "baseless" allegations of corruption in the procurement of Covid-19 equipment and supplies. The party has demanded public apology from the two leaders, failing which they have been threatened with legal action.

"On one side Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah say the government was not sharing information with them despite writing twenty letters......when the government did not share any information, where did you get this figure, who gave you this," BJP general secretary N Ravi Kumar asked. Speaking to reporters here, he said, the allegations "are most baseless, irresponsible and far from truth" with an intention to mislead the people and malign the reputation of the government and the Chief Minister.

"..How did they say that Rs 4,167 crore has been spent. Our government, Ministers and Chief Minister have said that much amount has not been spent," he said, adding that the two leaders have been given 15 days time to reply to the notice.

Siddaramaiah had last week alleged that the total expenditure of the government relating to COVID was Rs 4,167 crore of which at least Rs 2,000 crore was "pocketed" by ministers and officials. Refuting this, as many as five ministers had said the overall expenditure of the government is Rs 2,118 crore, with Rs 1,611 crore going for Covid relief measures and Rs 506 crore for purchase of medical equipment.

Stating that in the legal notice it has been mentioned that allegations have caused damage to the party and the government's image, Kumar said they have sought a public apology. "We have also warned that or else we will be forced to take up legal action in the days to come," he added.

Siddaramaiah while making the allegation had demanded inquiry by a sitting high court judge, which the government has rejected. Hitting out at Siddaramaiah for "unnecessarily" alleging corruption and seeking an inquiry from a sitting high court judge, Kumar asked the former Chief Minister about his accountability on his Hublot watch that had earlier led to controversy.

"Siddaramaiah repeatedly targets Yediyurappa saying that he had gone to jail, had D K Shivakumar gone for picnic or tour to Delhi (Tihar jail). With what morality is Siddaramaiah sitting next to Shivakumar?" he asked.

"Shivakumar's assets were Rs 251 crore in 2013 and in 2018 it was Rs 840 crore, in five years 200 per cent increase, what business are you doing, please share it with people of state," he added, as he questioned Congress leaders morality. The allegations constitute a "classic case of slander which constitutes both civil and criminal defamation," the notice read.

BJP spokesperson Ashwath Narayan accused Congress leaders of making "baseless" allegations at the time of COVID-19 with an intention to demoralise doctors and officials. According to the two BJP leaders, Congress is unable to digest that the government in Karnataka despite difficulties and financial crisis has been able to perform well and has got appreciation from the people.

That's the reason congress leaders are holding protest, press conferences to make such baseless allegations and bring a bad name to the BJP, its government and Chief Minister Yediyurappa, they added.

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Fiscal deficit touches 83.2 pc of budget estimates at end-June

The countrys fiscal deficit during the first quarter of this fiscal widened to Rs 6.62 lakh crore or 83.2 per cent of the budget estimates, mainly on account of poor tax collections due to the coronavirus lockdown. Fiscal deficit during the...

Enforcement Directorate registers ECIR in Sushant Singh Rajput case

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Friday registered an Enforcement Case Information Report ECIR in actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case. ED registered the report after a First Information Report FIR was filed by Sushant Singh Rajputs fath...

All public servants considered for govt housing whether they have own house or not: Centre to HC

The Centre on Friday told the Delhi High Court that it does not discriminate between those public servants having their own accommodation at the place of duty and those who do not while allotting government residences or while permitting th...

Tussle between Bihar Police and Mumbai Police, only CBI can do justice in Sushant Singh Rajput case: Ram Vilas Paswan.

Tussle between Bihar Police and Mumbai Police, only CBI can do justice in Sushant Singh Rajput case Ram Vilas Paswan....
