Congress MLAs from Gehlot camp shifted to Jaisalmer hotel

Congress MLAs, supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, reached Suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer on Friday. They were earlier lodged at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur.

Gehlot said that MLAs were shifted to keep them away from external pressure. "Our MLAs who were lodged here (Jaipur) for many days, were being harassed mentally. We thought of shifting them, to keep external pressure away. Earlier, our MLAs were promised money. What will happen to the country when such a type of horse-trading is going on," he said.

Rajasthan Assembly session is scheduled to begin from August 14. MLAs were lodged at Jaipur's Fairmont Hotel after differences between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. However, the BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)