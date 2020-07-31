DMK opposes continued detention of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti under PSA

Left Menu
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-07-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 21:39 IST
The opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu on Friday opposed the continued detention of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti by three months under the Public Safety Act by the Jammu and Kashmir administration. Party President M K Stalin said DMK stands against the "misuse" of PSA.

"I unequivocally condemn the continued detention of @MehboobaMufti and other Kashmiri leaders. It is almost one year since they were taken into custody and voices of democracy were stifled," he said in a tweet. "DMK stands against the misuse of PSA to silence political opponents," he added.

Mufti was among hundreds of people who were taken into preventive custody hours ahead of the Centre revoking special status of Jammu and Kashmir and dividing the state into two union territories on August 5 last year. The current detention order of the former chief minister was expiring on August 5 this year and as per an order issued by the Home Department, Mufti will continue to remain under detention for another three months at her official residence at Fairview Bungalow, which has been declared a subsidiary jail.

