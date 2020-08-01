BJP launches protests to seek resignation of Kerala CM over gold smuggling case
The saffron party has also decided to organise a virtual rally in the capitalcity and it will be inaugurated by former state president Kummanam Rajashekharan. Union Minister V Muraleedharan has also decided to observe a fast at his residence in New Delhi on August 2 seeking the resignation of the chief minister.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 13:28 IST
The lone BJP legislator in Kerala, O Rajagopal on Saturday began a one-day fast at the party's state committee office demanding the chief minister's resignation over the recent gold smuggling case. The fast is part of the protests by the BJP seeking the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as he was "morally responsible" for the gold smuggling through diplomaticbaggage.
BJP national general secretary BhupendraYadav inaugurated the fast throughvideo conference and state party chief K Surendran presided over the meeting. The saffron party has also decided to organise a virtual rally in the capitalcity and it will be inaugurated by former state president Kummanam Rajashekharan.
Union Minister V Muraleedharan has also decided to observe a fast at his residence in New Delhi on August 2 seeking the resignation of the chief minister. The state governmenthas been under heavy criticism on the gold smuggling issue after two former employees of the UAE Consulate here were arrested along with a few others.
The opposition parties have been alleging that the chief minister's office was involved in the matter, a claim which has been dismissed by the state government. The NIA and the Customs have questioned senior IAS officer M Sivashankar, who was also the former principal secretary and the IT secretary in the state in connection with the case.
He was suspended after reports about his alleged close contacts with a few of the accused. However, even after being questioned multiple times, Sivasankar is yet to be arraigned as an accused in the case.PTI RRTSS PTI PTI
- READ MORE ON:
- O Rajagopal
- Pinarayi Vijayan
- BJP
- Kerala
- V Muraleedharan
- K Surendran
- New Delhi
- UAE
ALSO READ
BJP MLAs can come with us any time: Maharashtra Minister
Modi govt and BJP 'conspiring' to grab power instead of fighting coronavirus pandemic: Cong leader Randeep Surjewala in Jaipur.
BJP has breached trust of people. Audio clip reveals horse trading deal: Cong leader Randeep Surjewala on Rajasthan crisis.
Rajasthan political crisis: Cong accuses BJP of being involved in horse trading
Gehlot's residence becoming centre of fake audio, attempting character assassination of leaders: BJP's Satish Poonia