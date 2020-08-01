Left Menu
Development News Edition

TDP calls passing of capital decentralisation bills 'unconstitutional'

Condemning Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan after he gave his assent to the Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill and APCRDA Repeal Bill, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Spokesperson K Pattabhiram on Saturday alleged that the move is "unconstitutional".

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 01-08-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 13:49 IST
TDP calls passing of capital decentralisation bills 'unconstitutional'
TDP spokesperson K Pattabhiram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Condemning Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan after he gave his assent to the Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill and APCRDA Repeal Bill, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Spokesperson K Pattabhiram on Saturday alleged that the move is "unconstitutional". Addressing the media, the TDP spokesperson said, "Yesterday was a black day in the history of Andhra Pradesh. TDP strongly condemns the manner, in which the bills related to the shifting of capital Amravati have been passed by the honourable governor. It is totally unconstitutional."

He added that the move is a violation of Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act. "It is clearly mentioned in the AP Reorganization Act that there should be 'a' capital. They have not mentioned the term 'capitals' in the act," he said. Pattabhiram further added that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had supported the bill in 2014 when he was in opposition, but now he is taking a 'U' turn".

"[Reddy] kept on making promises that he'll never shift the capital from Amaravati and today just to cover-up his failures and divert people's attention, he's bringing this formula of decentralisation of administration," he said. Andhra Pradesh government on Friday issued two gazette notifications regarding the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act 2020 and the Capital Region Development Authority (Repeal) Act 2020 after state governor Biswabhusan Harichandan gave assent to both the bills. (ANI)

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

UAE launches start-up operations at first nuclear power plant

The United Arab Emirates has begun start-up operations in the initial unit of its first nuclear power plant, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation ENEC said on Saturday.The Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi, a major oil producer, i...

Russia's Covid count reaches 8,45,443 with over 5,000 new cases

Russia has registered 5,462 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 845,443, the countrys coronavirus response center said on Saturday. Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,462 COVID-19 cases in 83 re...

Poland reports record coronavirus cases for third day

Poland reported its highest number of new coronavirus cases for a third day in a row on Saturday with 658, the Health Ministry said.More than 200 cases were reported in the Silesia mining region in southern Poland, which has been grappling ...

BSF, BGB exchange sweets on Eid al-Adha

Border Security Force BSF on Saturday exchanged sweets with Border Guards Bangladesh BGB at India-Bangladesh border in Fulbari on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. The officials exchanged boxes of sweets on the auspicious occasion.Earlier today,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020