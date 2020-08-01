Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 more states join 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme: Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday said that three more states --- Manipur, Nagaland, Uttarakhand --- along with the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have joined the 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme of the Union government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 15:44 IST
3 more states join 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme: Nadda
BJP President J P Nadda. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday said that three more states --- Manipur, Nagaland, Uttarakhand --- along with the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have joined the 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme of the Union government. Taking to Twitter, Nadda congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Food & Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan for the move.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and Ram Vilas Paswan Ji as three more states, Manipur, Nagaland and Uttrakhand and Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir also joined the 'One Nation One Ration Card'. This ensures food security to 65 Crore people in 24 States with the aim to cover the whole nation by 31st March 2021," he tweeted. Earlier on January 1, Paswan had said that this facility had been started in 12 states in the country on the first day of the New Year. On January 21, the government announced that the scheme will be implemented by June 1 across the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Thousands in Russian Far East protest area governor's arrest

Thousands of demonstrators rallied Saturday in the Russian Far East city of Khabarovsk to protest the arrest of the regional governor, continuing a three-week wave of opposition that has challenged the Kremlin. Khabarovsk Krai Gov. Sergei F...

COVID-19: Number of containment zones in Delhi down to 496

The total number of containment zones in the national capital has come down to 496 after extensive reviews of the same over the past two days, Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Saturday. During the last two days, an extensive re...

Signature Global to invest Rs 400 cr in new housing project at Gurugram

Realty firm Signature Global will invest Rs 400 crore over the next four years to develop a new affordable housing project in Gurugram, Haryana. The company will build 832 independent floors in this project located at Sohna Road, Gurugram, ...

Tennis-Organisers told not to hold Madrid Open amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Madrid Open organisers have been advised by local health authorities not to stage the tournament next month due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the Spanish capital and are evaluating their options, they said on Saturday. The Madrid Open, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020