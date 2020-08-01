Left Menu
AAP to join morcha led by ex-UP minister Rajbhar, claims SBSP

SBSP general secretary Arvind Rajbhar said he had met Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party’s national spokesperson Sanjay Singh in this regard in Lucknow on Friday The Aam Aadmi Party has agreed to join the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha led by the SBSP, Rajbhar said.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 01-08-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 18:06 IST
The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party on Saturday claimed that AAP has agreed to join the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha led by it. SBSP general secretary Arvind Rajbhar said he had met Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party's national spokesperson Sanjay Singh in this regard in Lucknow on Friday

The Aam Aadmi Party has agreed to join the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha led by the SBSP, Rajbhar said. He said SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar will meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a week's time and a formal announcement in this regard will be made in the national capital. Charging the BJP-led Union and state governments with befooling people, Rajbhar said both parties will join hands to launch a struggle against “anti-people policies of the ruling party”. Meanwhile, SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said a rally will be held after the coronavirus lockdown in Uttar Pradesh, in which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will take part. There is an effort to bring all parties having similar ideology on one platform to oust the BJP from power, the SBSP chief said, adding that as of now, there are eight parties in the morcha. Om Prakash Rajbhar was a cabinet minister in the Uttar Pradesh government but was removed after the Lok Sabha elections for making statements against the BJP. He had later floated the Bhagidari Sankalp Mocha.

