Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ram temple to foster brotherhood and harmony: Temple trust member

The decades-long movement for building a Ram temple in Ayodhya may have been marked by political and, at times, social discord, but the beginning of its construction from August 5 will foster in society "brotherhood and harmony", the values associated with Lord Ram, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust member Kameshwar Chaupal said on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 16:39 IST
Ram temple to foster brotherhood and harmony: Temple trust member

The decades-long movement for building a Ram temple in Ayodhya may have been marked by political and, at times, social discord, but the beginning of its construction from August 5 will foster in society "brotherhood and harmony", the values associated with Lord Ram, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust member Kameshwar Chaupal said on Sunday. The trust, formed by the central government following the Supreme Court's ruling in November last in favour of building the temple at the site, has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple on August 5. "This will also be a foundation stone of Ram Rajya in the country. Ram's life encapsulates the values of social harmony and brotherhood. The temple will foster these values in our society," Chaupal said. Chaupal, a key figure of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and a Dalit member of the trust, told PTI that the BJP politically benefitted from the movement because the party associated itself with it and even "sacrificed" its four governments, including in Uttar Pradesh, for the sake of the temple.

The Congress government at the Centre had dismissed four BJP-ruled state governments in 1992 following the demolition of Babri mosque during a "kar seva" led by Hindutva organisations. "Our movement never barred any political party from joining it. It was like the gushing water of the Ganges, with some collecting its sacred water and some not despite the river flowing near their door,” he said, in an apparent reference to parties like the Congress.

Chaupal, who was associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and later became a BJP lawmaker in Bihar, shot into limelight in 1989 after he was chosen to launch the temple's 'shilanyas', a gesture apparently aimed at sending out a message of social inclusiveness of the movement. He described Modi as a "rashtra nayak" (national hero) and a spiritually awakened leader who, he added, will lead the country towards “Ram Rajya”.

The BJP has argued that the previous UPA dispensation worked to delay a judicial resolution of the land dispute among warring parties, including Muslim groups, and it was only after the Modi government assumed office that the matter was speeded up. Chaupal also described veteran BJP leader L K Advani as a “great soul” who connected the masses to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

He, however, asserted that politics should not be linked to the temple, saying people's devotion to the cause is much older than any political party and that Lord Ram epitomised the values of brotherhood and harmony. "After all, Mahatma Gandhi, our father of the nation, was the one who used Lord Ram's name to rally people to the national politics,” he said.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish releases book by Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday released a book - a compilation of articles, views and life journey - of Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Kumar released the book titled Siyasat Me Sadashayta at his official residenc...

Storm Isaias nears Florida's east coast

Isaias, downgraded from a hurricane but still a powerful tropical storm, churned close to Florida on Sunday, set to brush the states east coast with strong winds, drenching rain and potential coastal flooding.By 8 a.m. 1200 GMT, Tropical St...

Thai army suspends U.S. training plans after soldiers contract COVID-19

Thailand has suspended plans for its army to undertake joint training with the U.S. military after nine Thai soldiers tested positive for coronavirus upon returning from Hawaii, the defence ministry said on Sunday. The Thai Army said the in...

IOCL to invest Rs 13,805cr to set up new plant in Odisha

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd IOCL will invest Rs 13,805 crore to set up a plant in Odishas Paradip to manufacture raw materials for the textile sector, an official said on Sunday. The project is expected to be completed by 2024, he said.The p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020