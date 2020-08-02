Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cover-up exercise by Pb govt to shield Cong leaders in hooch tragedy: Harsimrat Badal

She further alleged that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was "shielding" Congress leaders who had been "named" by the families of victims. "A cover up exercise is on to save Cong MLAs from action for 86 deaths in Pb #hooch tragedy.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-08-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 19:07 IST
Cover-up exercise by Pb govt to shield Cong leaders in hooch tragedy: Harsimrat Badal

Union Minister and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday accused the Congress government in Punjab of carrying out a "cover-up exercise" to "save" some ruling party legislators from action in the hooch tragedy that has so far claimed 98 lives. She further alleged that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was "shielding" Congress leaders who had been "named" by the families of victims.

"A cover up exercise is on to save Cong MLAs from action for 86 deaths in Pb #hooch tragedy. Action must be taken against distilleries supplying ENA to MLAs' associates. Condemnable that CM @capt_amarinder, who also holds Excise & Home, is shielding Congmen named by victim families (sic)," Harsimrat tweet on Sunday. At least 98 people have died in Punjab's hooch tragedy. Seventy-five deaths have been reported From Tarn Taran, 12 from Amritsar and 11 from Gurdaspur's Batala. The Punjab government has already ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.

The chief minister on Saturday had announced the suspension of seven excise and six police officials.  However, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal on Saturday had alleged that the hooch tragedy was the "direct and natural consequence of the patronage given to Congress leaders, including ministers and MLAs, for freely carrying out rampant illicit liquor trade in the state". Demanding a probe by a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the opposition SAD had also asked the chief minister demanding that he steps down "owning moral responsibility for this horrendous crime".

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Apple Watch 5 users report strange battery-related issues

Entertainment News Roundup: Changes at DeGeneres TV show; Snazzy face mask fashion and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Pelosi says she has no confidence in White House coronavirus adviser Birx

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday she does not have confidence in White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, linking her to disinformation about the virus spread by President Donald Trump.I think the presi...

Juventus had 'mental decline': Maurizio Sarri

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri has said that the side had a mental decline after the Serie A game against Lazio. Juventus were crowned champions of Italy for a ninth successive season after beating Sampdoria 2-0 at the Allianz Stadium on Jul...

Nico Hulkenberg out of British Grand Prix after car failure

Just minutes before the start of the British Grand Prix here, Raching Points Nico Hulkenberg had to pull out from Sundays race following an issue with his car. The official handle of Formula One confirmed the development on Sunday on Twitte...

Soccer-Italian sports media abuzz after Inter coach Conte's latest outburst

When Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte faces the cameras after a match, it is a case of lighting the blue touch paper and standing well back.In his first season at Inter, the 51-year-old former Juventus, Italy and Chelsea coach has railed aga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020