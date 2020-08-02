Minister Babul Supriyo, who had met Amit Shah, goes into self-isolation

Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Sunday said he will go in self-isolation for the next few days and get tested as he had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, who has tested COVID-19 positive. "I had met Home Minister Amit Shah day before in the evening. I am advised by doctors to confine myself, away from my family members, for the next few days with a test to be done soon. I shall abide with all precautionary measures as per rules and protocol," Supriyo tweeted.

Earlier today, the Union Home Minister said he has tested positive for coronavirus and has been advised by the doctors to be admitted to the hospital. Taking to Twitter, Shah said that he underwent coronavirus test after getting the initial symptoms of the virus. He also appealed to people who have come in contact with him in the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested.

"On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report has come positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your test done," Shah tweeted. (ANI)