Chief Ministers wish for Amit Shah's speedy recovery

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed that he has tested positive for coronavirus, Chief Ministers of various states including Arvind Kejriwal, Naveen Patnaik, and Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 22:28 IST
Chief Ministers wish for Amit Shah's speedy recovery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed that he has tested positive for coronavirus, Chief Ministers of various states including Arvind Kejriwal, Naveen Patnaik, and Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery. "I pray for the speedy recovery of Hon'ble Home Minister Amit Shah," Kejriwal tweeted.

"Concerned to know about the hospitalisation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji after being tested positive for COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery and praying for a long life," Patnaik tweeted. CM Adityanath said that Shah will defeat coronavirus by his will power and self-confidence.

"Received the news of respected Union Home Minister Amit Shah getting infected with coronavirus. Shri Amit Shah is a model of strong will. Coronavirus will be defeated soon by your will, patience and self-confidence. I pray to Lord Ram for your speedy recovery," he tweeted. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also wished him a speedy recovery.

"May God soon heal Home Minister Mr Amit Shah completely and you join the service of the nation with full energy. We wish you all the best!" Chouhan tweeted. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah's test report of coronavirus has come positive. I pray to God for his speedy recovery," Rupani tweeted.

Chouhan is currently in hospital after he was hospitalised in Bhopal following his COVID-19 report came positive. Earlier in the day, Shah informed that he has tested positive for coronavirus and has been advised by the doctors to be admitted to the hospital.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said that he underwent coronavirus test after getting the initial symptoms of the virus. He also appealed to people who have come in contact with him in the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested. "On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report has come positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your test done," Shah tweeted. (ANI)

