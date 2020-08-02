Left Menu
'Mind your own business': Amarinder to Kejriwal for demanding CBI probe over Punjab hooch tragedy

Hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the hooch tragedy, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday suggested him to 'mind his own business'.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 02-08-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 23:19 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the hooch tragedy, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday suggested him to 'mind his own business'. Singh, as per Chief Minister's Office (CMO) press release, asked his Delhi counterpart to not exploit the tragic affair for reviving his "defunct" Aam Aadmi Party's stake in the state.

He further alleged that Kejriwal's demand for the CBI probe was nothing but a "political gimmick" aimed at regaining lost footfold for his party, which had lost ground in Punjab despite being the principal opposition party, the release quoted Punjab CM. "Rather than delay the investigation and allow the trail to go cold even in the present spurious liquor case by handing over the probe to CBI, he was more interested in ensuring swift action against all those whose greed had cost the state around 100 lives," Singh said.

Demanding the CBI probe in the hooch tragedy, Kejriwal had tweeted earlier today: "Saddened by the loss of lives in Punjab due to illicit liquor. State government needs to immediately take necessary steps to curb such mafias. The case should be handed over to CBI immediately as none of the illicit liquor cases from the last few months have been solved by local police." Pointing out that strict action was being taken against those found guilty in any case of illicit brewing and smuggling, Singh said that 30 persons had already been arrested under five FIRs registered in three districts in the hooch tragedy.

"Moreover, 13 officials from the police and Excise and Taxation departments had been suspended for negligence, while investigations were on to ascertain their complicity in the case," he said. A Magisterial Commission of Inquiry had been set up with the mandate to submit its report within a month, he further pointed out, asking what was the need for CBI to take over the case when the local police was handling it so effectively.

Punjab CM said not only had he given the police force a free hand to take any action needed to control crime and maintain law and order in the state but had also made it clear to them that nobody found involved guilty in any case should be spared. Singh said he had specifically directed the police to crack down against public servants or any senior officers who were misusing their power and position to nurture or help criminals in any way. (ANI)

