Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengalis can get back to entrepreneurship through hard work: Tathagata Roy

He said that the present situation, wherein people are being encouraged to fry chops, etc in the name of entrepreneurship, is bad and will be worse in the near future. Speaking at a webinar on Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray's thoughts and ideas to rebuild Atmanirbhar Bengal, Roy said: "as was said by the Acharya, the only way forward for Bengalis in entrepreneurship is hard work and steadfastness in their goal." He said that the chemicals industry was set up in eastern India first, but it shifted to the western states.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-08-2020 00:33 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 00:28 IST
Bengalis can get back to entrepreneurship through hard work: Tathagata Roy
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy on Sunday said that the only way Bengalis can get back to entrepreneurship is hard work and steadfastness while blaming the Leftists for the industry in West Bengal going off the track. He said that the present situation, wherein people are being encouraged to fry chops, etc in the name of entrepreneurship, is bad and will be worse in the near future.

Speaking at a webinar on Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray's thoughts and ideas to rebuild Atmanirbhar Bengal, Roy said: "as was said by the Acharya, the only way forward for Bengalis in entrepreneurship is hard work and steadfastness in their goal." He said that the chemicals industry was set up in eastern India first, but it shifted to the western states. The Meghalaya governor blamed the Leftists and their militant trade unionism for the flight of industries from Bengal.

"The Leftists taught the people that owners are capitalists and were thus evil and workers were the oppressed lot," he said. "West Bengal, which was at the forefront of industrialisation, is now in the 14th or 15th position in the country," he said.

Speaking at the webinar, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta said that Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray was not only a scientist or an educationist, but was an inspiration for entrepreneurship. Regarded as the father of chemical science in India, Ray had founded the country's first pharmaceutical company Bengal Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals in 1901.

Dasgupta said that a belief was created by the colonial mind that scientific mind is an antagonism of sanatan dharma and that the two have no relation with each other. "But Acharya Ray proved that there was no incongruity between the two; on the one side was his scientific temper and on the other hand was the Indian tradition," he said.

He said that Ray had attempted to bring back the zeal of entrepreneurship among the Bengalis from being job-seekers, a change that had occurred among them during the British Raj. "During the Left rule, an idea was propagated among the Bengalis that capitalism is evil," Dasgupta said.

He said that Bengalis hold important executive positions in many organisations, but the desired zeal has not been seen in entrepreneurship. Jishnu Basu, a scientist at Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics, said that Ray had propagated the idea of atmanirbharta (self-dependence).

He said that Acharya Ray not only created Bengal Chemicals and other enterprises, but also taught a set of brilliant students who took part in shaping the future of the country. Patriotism was imbibed in his students by Ray for creating an Amtanirbhar Bharat, Basu said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Opting e-cigarettes for smoking cessation often end up being double consumers: Research

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Patna IPS officer probing case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death 'forcibly quarantined' in Mumbai: DGP

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Sunday charged that Vinay Tiwari, the IPS officer from Patna who is in Mumbai to probe a case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death, has been forcibly quarantined by civic authorities in the m...

Storm Isaias brushes off Florida, heads up East Coast

Isaias, downgraded from a hurricane but still a powerful tropical storm, churned offshore east of the central coast of Florida on Sunday, packing strong winds and rain.The storm is forecast to move upward along the East Coast and reach Wash...

UPDATE 2-Three dead in attack on Afghan jail, scores of prisoners flee

An attack claimed by Islamic State on a jail compound in the Afghan city of Jalalabad killed at least three people and injured dozens, triggering heavy fighting in which scores of prisoners escaped, an official said.Sohrab Qaderi, a provinc...

Kosovo prime minister says he has COVID-19

Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti said on Sunday he has contracted COVID-19 and will self-isolate at home for two weeks. I dont have symptoms expect a very mild cough, Hoti said on his Facebook page.Hotis government has faced criticism fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020