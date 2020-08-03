Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel's Netanyahu rails at media over protests against him

Netanyahu has faced a wave of protests in recent weeks, with demonstrators calling for the resignation of the long-serving leader, who is on trial for corruption charges. They've also panned his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 03-08-2020 08:18 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 08:18 IST
Israel's Netanyahu rails at media over protests against him

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday railed at swelling protests against his rule, saying they were egged on by a biased media that distorts facts and cheers on the demonstrators. Netanyahu has faced a wave of protests in recent weeks, with demonstrators calling for the resignation of the long-serving leader, who is on trial for corruption charges.

They've also panned his handling of the coronavirus crisis. Netanyahu has painted the protests as dens of “anarchists” and “leftists" out to topple “a strong right-wing leader.” The protests have largely been peaceful. In some cases they have ended with clashes between demonstrators and police. In others, small gangs of Netanyahu supporters and individuals affiliated with far-right groups have assaulted demonstrators.

In a six-minute rant at a meeting of his Cabinet, Netanyahu slammed the media for “inflaming” the protests and for misrepresenting incidents of violence against the protesters. “There has never been such a distorted mobilization — I wanted to say Soviet but it has already reached North Korean terms — of the media in favor of the protests,” he said.

Netanyahu said the media ignored “wild and unfettered incitement, including daily calls — including the day before yesterday — to murder the prime minister and his family.” He said the protests were breeding grounds for the virus that were being allowed to take place with no limits, shutting down streets and neighborhoods. He said right-wing protests have not been given such free rein.

He condemned violence “from all sides” at the start of his remarks before tearing into the media he has long viewed as hostile toward him. Also at the Cabinet meeting, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who is the country's “alternate” prime minister under a power-sharing deal, said the protests must be allowed to take place with demonstrators shielded from violence.

“The right to protest is the lifeblood of democracy and violence is the erosion of the foundation of democracy,” he said. Netanyahu's tirade came as a Jerusalem court ruled that his son Yair Netanyahu must remove a tweet that published the names, addresses and phone numbers of prominent protesters and called for his followers to demonstrate outside their homes “day and night.” Protesters said they received threatening calls after the tweet. The court also decided he must “refrain from harassing” the protesters for six months.

“Turns out that in our 'democracy' you aren't allowed to protest outside the homes of anarchists who have called to for the prime minister's murder,” tweeted Yair Netanyahu after the ruling. The 28-year-old has emerged as a driving force in a counterattack against his father's critics.

Throughout the summer, thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets, calling for Netanyahu to resign, protesting his handling of the country's coronavirus crisis and saying he should not remain in office while on trial. Though Netanyahu has tried to play down the protests, the twice-a-week gatherings show no signs of slowing, and Saturday night's Jerusalem gathering drew more than 10,000 people.

The rallies against Netanyahu are the largest Israel has seen since 2011 protests over the country's high cost of living. After moving quickly to contain the virus last spring, many believe Israel reopened its economy too quickly, leading to a surge in cases.

The country is now coping with record levels of coronavirus, while unemployment has surged to over 20 per cent. Netanyahu faces charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in a series of scandals involving wealthy associates and media moguls. He denies wrongdoing.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Mayawati, Kejriwal extend greetings on Raksha Bandhan

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP chief Mayawati and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday extended greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. My heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people on Raksha Band...

Delhi: Devotees offer prayers at Gauri Shankar Temple on last Monday of 'Sawan', Rakshabandhan

Devotees offer prayers at the Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk on the last Monday of Sawan month and the occasion of Rakshabandhan. As the country is celebrating the festival amid the COVID-19 outbreak, devotees underwent thermal scree...

Baez delivers game-winner in 11th as Cubs sweep Pirates

Javier Baez ripped a game-winning single up the middle of the infield to give the Chicago Cubs a 2-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates in 11 innings on Sunday afternoon. Baezs hit secured a three-game sweep for the Cubs, who have won...

Prayers offered at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on Raksha Bandhan

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and the last Monday of the holy Sawan month, devotees and priests offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Bhasma aarti was performed early in the morning at the temple, during...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020