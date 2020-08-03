Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC must withdraw lockdown on August 5 : Dilip Ghosh

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh Monday appealed to the TMC government to withdraw its decision on total lockdown on August 5, the day scheduled for 'bhoomi pujan' (groundbreaking ceremony) at Ayodhya for the Ram temple, and said the decision reflects the ruling party's strategy to turn "West Bengal into Bangladesh".

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-08-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 15:42 IST
TMC must withdraw lockdown on August 5 : Dilip Ghosh

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh Monday appealed to the TMC government to withdraw its decision on total lockdown on August 5, the day scheduled for 'bhoomi pujan' (groundbreaking ceremony) at Ayodhya for the Ram temple, and said the decision reflects the ruling party's strategy to turn "West Bengal into Bangladesh". If dates of the lockdown could be changed keeping in mind the Eid festival on August 1, then why can't the same be done on August 5 keeping in mind celebrations for the Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' across the country, he questioned.

"We appeal to the state government to change the date of the August 5 lockdown. We had no problem with state government changing dates for the lockdown due to the Eid festival. Similarly the sentiment of the Hindus over the construction of Ram Mandir should not be ignored," Ghosh said. "A lockdown on August 5 will not allow a suitable atmosphere for those who want to celebrate the historic day of bhoomi pujan for the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. This mindset of the TMC government is a reflection of its strategy to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh," the BJP leader said.

The TMC leadership termed BJP's assertion as "baseless" and urged it to refrain from communal politics amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Everyone should keep in mind that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected Bengal and the entire country. This is not a time to pursue communal politics. In Bengal, we have witnessed harmony and brotherhood among all religions and cultures for decades; we should not spoil it," TMC senior leader and minister Firhad Hakim said.

The August 5 ceremony will mark the beginning of the construction of Ram temple after a decades-long title suit over the site at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh was settled by Supreme Court in November, 2019. The West Bengal government has decided to impose a biweekly complete lockdown in the state to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission.

Total lockdown will be in place on August 5, 8, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31, as a part of state government's clampdown strategy..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson praises Northern Ireland's Hume as a "political giant"

Irish peacemaker John Hume was a political giant who did so much to help bring an end to the Troubles in Northern Ireland, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday. Hume, a key Roman Catholic architect of Northern Irelands 1998 G...

Italy sees signs of hope in new Genoa bridge

Two years after part of Genoas Morandi motorway bridge collapsed, killing 43 people, a new structure opens in its place on Monday, an achievement in stark contrast to stalled infrastructure projects elsewhere in Italy. The new kilometre-lon...

John Hume, who worked to end N Ireland violence, dies at 83

Politician John Hume, who won Nobel Peace Prize for work to end violence in his native Northern Ireland, has died, his family said Monday. He was 83 and has suffered from ill health for a number of years. The Catholic leader of the modera...

Welspun Corp bags Rs 1,000 cr orders

Welspun Corp Ltd on Monday said it has bagged multiple pipe supply orders worth about Rs 1,000 crore. The orders totalling 106 kilo metric tonnes KMT have been placed from customers in the US, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia KSA and India, among ot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020