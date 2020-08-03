U.S. top Senate Democrat says 'safe way' must be found for TikTok to continue

U.S. top Senate Democrat says 'safe way' must be found for TikTok to continueReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 19:59 IST
U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday called for an American company to purchase Chinese-owned video app TikTok in order to protect users' data, saying "a safe way must be found for TikTok to continue."
"A U.S. company should buy TikTok so everyone can keep using it and your data is safe," Schumer said in a tweet, adding: "This is about privacy. With TikTok in China, it's subject to Chinese Communist Party laws that may require handing over data to their government."
