Left Menu
Development News Edition

Won't change Tamil Nadu's two language policy: Chief Minister

Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami on Monday said there won't be any changes in state's two-language policy, days after the Centre came out with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 03-08-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 20:00 IST
Won't change Tamil Nadu's two language policy: Chief Minister
Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami on Monday said there won't be any changes in state's two-language policy, days after the Centre came out with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Issuing a statement, the chief minister said, "Tamil Nadu has already been following the two language policy for several decades and there will be no change in it."

Opposition parties in the state have been demanding rejection of the NEP 2020. Appreciating the state's government's decision, DMK leader A Saravanan said, "Our leader MK Stalin has welcomed the stand taken by the Tamil Nadu government to oppose the trilingual policy. Tamil Nadu is the state which has always followed the two language policy. The three-language policy is an attempt to impose Hindi upon us."

The Centre had approved the New Education Policy last Wednesday. Among the major changes suggested by the government were moving towards multidisciplinary universities and colleges, with more institutions across India that offer medium of instruction in local/Indian languages, a more multidisciplinary undergraduate education, among others.

In response to BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan's tweet on Sunday, Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had said in Tamil, "We look forward to your guidance in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) in Tamil Nadu. I would like to reiterate that the Central Government will not impose any language on any state. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

With loan money gone, restaurants are at mercy of virus

The check has been cashed, the money spent, and beleaguered restaurant owners across America are looking down at empty wallets. Government coronavirus loans in the spring helped eating establishments rehire laid-off employees and ride out t...

Job search for work from home in India rises 442 pc during Feb-Jul: Report

Job searches for remote work or work from home in the country have increased by over 442 per cent between February and July, the highest globally, according to a report. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many jobs have rapidly become work-from-ho...

COVID-19 vaccine pact with India’s Wockhardt will guarantee supply: UK govt

The UK government on Monday said that its new manufacturing pact with the Mumbai-based global pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Wockhardt will guarantee the supply of millions more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine whenever it is ready. Th...

Sign of the times: Mumbai green lights women figures on traffic signals

By Roli Srivastava MUMBAI, Aug 3 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Mumbai has become the first Indian city to introduce female figures on its traffic lights, a move welcomed by womens rights campaigners as a step towards greater inclusivity.Auth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020