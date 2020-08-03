Left Menu
Revoking special status of JK will not change 'reality of Kashmir issue': Hurriyat

It said the "muscular move" has only “increased the resentment” in almost all regions of J-K and the people of Kashmir “have and will continue to protest it despite the severest crackdown being foisted on them”. The Hurriyat said it has always advocated for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the will and aspirations of all the people of J-K and stands firm and committed to that stand.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-08-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 21:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@MirwaizKashmir)

The Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat Conference faction alleged Monday that the "muscular move" revoking Jammu and Kashmir's special status was aimed at changing its demographic and physical character but it will not alter the "reality of the Kashmir issue". It said Central government decision of August 5 last year and "its most brutal implementation is a most sordid chapter in the tragic saga of J-K".

"The unilateral decision to change the demographic and physical character of J-K and undermine its disputed nature acknowledged by the world, will not change the reality of the Kashmir issue nor the need to resolve it peacefully," the separatist group said. It said the "muscular move" has only "increased the resentment" in almost all regions of J-K and the people of Kashmir "have and will continue to protest it despite the severest crackdown being foisted on them".

The Hurriyat said it has always advocated for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the will and aspirations of all the people of J-K and stands firm and committed to that stand. "We ask both India and Pakistan to resume dialogue at the earliest to seek a permanent and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue as per the aspirations of the people of J-K, by including them as the main stakeholders as they are the ones bearing the brunt of the conflict for the past 73 years and living in hellish conditions," the statement said.

