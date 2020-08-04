Left Menu
Rebel MLAs should give up BJP's hospitality if they want dialogue with Cong: Surjewala

Asked whether the doors for dissidents are open, Surjewala said that the legislators should first hold a dialogue with the party on the condition that they give up the security of Haryana police in Manesar, and the hospitality and friendship of the BJP.

PTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 04-08-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 12:37 IST
AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday said that dissident MLAs should give up the hospitality of the BJP and the security of Haryana police if they want to hold a dialogue with the party. Asked whether the doors for dissidents are open, Surjewala said that the legislators should first hold a dialogue with the party on the condition that they give up the security of Haryana police in Manesar, and the hospitality and friendship of the BJP. "Gangrapes are happening, people are being beaten up in Gurgaon. There is no police available for them, but 1,000 policemen are deployed for the security of 19 MLAs. The legislators should first give up the Haryana police's security, and friendship and hospitality of the BJP, return home and only then will the dialogue take place," he said. Surjewala also read out a statement released by party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the foundation laying of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. In reply to a question, Surjewala said that politics should have 'dharma' instead of having a politics of 'dharma'

He also said that Bihar police's interference in connection with a probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death was unfair because it was the jurisdiction of Maharashtra Police. "Bihar police cannot interfere in the jurisdiction of Maharashtra police. Such a situation may lead to anarchy, because enforcing law in a state is the responsibility of the state government," he told reporters outside Hotel Suryagarh where the party MLAs are staying.

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

