AAP holds protest over hooch tragedy in Punjab

Led by party MP Bhagwant Mann, AAP workers, including several legislators, sat on the road after they were stopped near Mullanpur from moving towards the house of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh at Siswan in Mohali. The AAP leaders had planned to hold a protest outside the residence of the CM over the issues of spurious liquor tragedy and the “rampant illegal liquor trade” in the state.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-08-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 18:25 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday held a protest against the Congress government in Punjab over the hooch tragedy that claimed more than 100 lives. Led by party MP Bhagwant Mann, AAP workers, including several legislators, sat on the road after they were stopped near Mullanpur from moving towards the house of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh at Siswan in Mohali.

The AAP leaders had planned to hold a protest outside the residence of the CM over the issues of spurious liquor tragedy and the “rampant illegal liquor trade” in the state. There were arguments between AAP workers and police personnel when the protesters were stopped from going towards the CM's residence.

The agitating AAP members, including MP and state unit chief Bhagwant Mann, MLAs Harpal Singh Cheema, Saravjit Kaur Manuke, Aman Arora and others sat on the road and held a protest while raising slogans against the Amarinder Singh led government. “We wanted to apprise him (Amarinder Singh) of the ground situation of the state and how his MLAs were running mafias,” alleged Mann.

The Sangrur MP alleged that the CM had vowed to break the drugs-nexus, “but poison is being distributed among people”. “We also wanted to tell him (the CM) to come out of his house,” he said asking him to at least talk to the families of the victims of the spurious liquor tragedy.

“We wanted to find Captain Sahib (Amarinder Singh) who has not been visible on the ground for the past over three years,” said Mann. The party also demanded a probe by the CBI into the hooch tragedy.

The protesting AAP members were taken to a police station in Mohali where they were later released. As many as 111 people died in the hooch tragedy that took place in Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur's Batala.

