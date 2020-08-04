Kerala gold smuggling: Ex-BJP state president fasts demanding CM's resignation

Former Kerala BJP President Kummanam Rajasekharan on Tuesday started a hunger strike as part of the party's agitation demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the high-profile gold smuggling case. This comes as the BJP has launched a protest demanding the resignation of the Kerala Chief Minister on the issue of alleged smuggling of gold by misusing diplomatic channels.

"Former State President Kummanam Rajasekharan fasting today, as part of the BJP's agitation demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and BJP National Vice President Dr Raman Singh inaugurated the program today morning," BJP Kerala tweeted. Union Minister V Muraleedharan had earlier said that the BJP wanted the Chief Minister to take moral responsibility for these acts and thereby resign. He had said that it is surprising that the Principal Secretary of the Chief Minister of Kerala was found to have close links to the people involved in the smuggling.

"The most surprising thing is that the Principal Secretary of the Chief Minister of Kerala has been found to have very close links to the people involved in this smuggling issue. But in spite of all these pieces of evidence coming out, the Chief Minister is still pretending that he and his office had no role or knowledge in the smuggling acts," Muraleedharan had said. On the other hand, Kerala Law Minister AK Balan has alleged that BJP and the Congress are raising baseless allegations fearing continuation of the Left rule in the state.

The matter related to the smuggling of gold through diplomatic channels had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)