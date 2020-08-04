Following are the Foreign Top Stories at 2000

Left Menu
FGN12 VIRUS-TRUMP-INDIA-CHINA US doing 'very well' against COVID-19, India has a 'tremendous problem': Trump Washington: President Donald Trump has said that as compared to big countries, America is doing "very well" in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, while India is having a "tremendous problem" battling the disease and China is witnessing a "massive flare up" in infections.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 20:02 IST
FGN12 VIRUS-TRUMP-INDIA-CHINA US doing 'very well' against COVID-19, India has a 'tremendous problem': Trump Washington: President Donald Trump has said that as compared to big countries, America is doing "very well" in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, while India is having a "tremendous problem" battling the disease and China is witnessing a "massive flare up" in infections. By Lalit K Jha FGN6 VIRUS-UN-EDUCATION COVID-19 pandemic created largest disruption of education in history, affecting 1.6 billion students: UN SG Guterres United Nations: The COVID-19 pandemic has created the largest disruption of education in history, affecting nearly 1.6 billion students in all countries and continents and an additional 23.8 million children and youth could drop out or not have access to school next year due to the pandemic’s economic impact alone, the UN Secretary General’s policy brief on education said. By Yoshita Singh FGN14 US-H1B Trump signs executive order against hiring H-1B visa holders for federal contracts Washington: In another huge blow to Indian IT professionals eyeing the US job market, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order asking federal agencies to hire Americans and preventing them from contracting or subcontracting foreign workers, mainly those with H-1B visas. By Lalit K Jha FGN21 LANKA-POLLS Sri Lankans to vote in parliamentary election on Wed Colombo: Sri Lankans will vote in the twice-postponed parliamentary election on Wednesday with the powerful Rajapaksa family-run party expected to gain control of the assembly that could allow them to amend the Constitution to restore presidential powers

FGN16 PAK-JADHAV Pak court appoints three senior lawyers as amici curiae in Jadhav's case Islamabad: A top Pakistani court has named three senior lawyers as amici curiae in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav as it ordered the Pakistan government to give "another chance" to India to appoint a counsel for the death-row prisoner. By Sajjad Hussain FGN26 VIRUS-NEPAL-OLI Coronavirus outbreak should not be used to target government: Nepal PM Oli Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister K P Oli on Tuesday said the coronavirus outbreak should not be used to target his government, even as the main Opposition party called for a probe into the alleged irregularities in the procurement of medical kits and protective gear. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN25 UK-GANDHI-COIN Campaigners seek to clarify confusion around UK's Gandhi coin London: Campaigners in the UK on Tuesday sought to clarify confusion arising out of recent reports of Mahatma Gandhi being featured on a future commemorative coin being mistakenly associated with a separate drive for ethnic minority representation on British legal tender. By Aditi Khanna PTI INDIND

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Latest News

IMD forecasts `extremely heavy' rainfall in Mumbai, Pune

The India Meteorological Department IMD has issued a red alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Nashik and some other parts of Maharashtra for Wednesday. The red alert was issued for the second consecutive day. Rains have been lash...

Web portal for management of development works in Haryana's urban local bodies

Haryana minister Anil Vij on Tuesday launched a web portal to manage and monitor development works in all urban local bodies in the state. Vij said the Works Management System will be completely paperless, centralised and web-based. It w...

Banks sanction Rs 1.38 lakh crore loans to MSMEs under credit guarantee scheme

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday said banks have sanctioned loans of about Rs 1,37,586 crore under the Rs 3-lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme ECLGS for MSME sector, hit hard by the economic slowdown due to COVID-19 pandemic. ...

SC restrains Centre from discharging SSC women Navy officers pending their claim for PC

The Supreme Court Tuesday restrained the Centre from discharging the Short Service Commissioner SSC women officers in Indian Navy from service pending consideration of their claims for grant of Permanent Commission PC. The top court on Marc...
