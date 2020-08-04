Following are the Foreign Top Stories at 2000

FGN12 VIRUS-TRUMP-INDIA-CHINA US doing 'very well' against COVID-19, India has a 'tremendous problem': Trump Washington: President Donald Trump has said that as compared to big countries, America is doing "very well" in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, while India is having a "tremendous problem" battling the disease and China is witnessing a "massive flare up" in infections. By Lalit K Jha FGN6 VIRUS-UN-EDUCATION COVID-19 pandemic created largest disruption of education in history, affecting 1.6 billion students: UN SG Guterres United Nations: The COVID-19 pandemic has created the largest disruption of education in history, affecting nearly 1.6 billion students in all countries and continents and an additional 23.8 million children and youth could drop out or not have access to school next year due to the pandemic’s economic impact alone, the UN Secretary General’s policy brief on education said. By Yoshita Singh FGN14 US-H1B Trump signs executive order against hiring H-1B visa holders for federal contracts Washington: In another huge blow to Indian IT professionals eyeing the US job market, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order asking federal agencies to hire Americans and preventing them from contracting or subcontracting foreign workers, mainly those with H-1B visas. By Lalit K Jha FGN21 LANKA-POLLS Sri Lankans to vote in parliamentary election on Wed Colombo: Sri Lankans will vote in the twice-postponed parliamentary election on Wednesday with the powerful Rajapaksa family-run party expected to gain control of the assembly that could allow them to amend the Constitution to restore presidential powers

FGN16 PAK-JADHAV Pak court appoints three senior lawyers as amici curiae in Jadhav's case Islamabad: A top Pakistani court has named three senior lawyers as amici curiae in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav as it ordered the Pakistan government to give "another chance" to India to appoint a counsel for the death-row prisoner. By Sajjad Hussain FGN26 VIRUS-NEPAL-OLI Coronavirus outbreak should not be used to target government: Nepal PM Oli Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister K P Oli on Tuesday said the coronavirus outbreak should not be used to target his government, even as the main Opposition party called for a probe into the alleged irregularities in the procurement of medical kits and protective gear. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN25 UK-GANDHI-COIN Campaigners seek to clarify confusion around UK's Gandhi coin London: Campaigners in the UK on Tuesday sought to clarify confusion arising out of recent reports of Mahatma Gandhi being featured on a future commemorative coin being mistakenly associated with a separate drive for ethnic minority representation on British legal tender. By Aditi Khanna PTI INDIND