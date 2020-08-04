Maha CM, dy CM condole Ebrahim Alkazi's death

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar on Tuesday condoled the death of eminent theatre personality Ebrahim Alkazi. Alkazi died in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon following a heart attack.

He was 94. The legendary theatre doyen had produced plays such as Girish Karnad's "Tughlaq" and Dharamvir Bharati's "Andha Yug" in his lifetime.

"The death of Alkazi who changed the Indian theatre and nurtured several bigwigs from theatre and art world is painful. The field of art has suffered a big loss with his demise," the CM tweeted. Deputy Chief Minister Pawar said Alkazi shared a special rapport with Maharashtra, Marathi language, and Pune, where he was born.

"He nurtured many talented artistes while working at the national level. He made a big contribution in enriching the Indian theatre," Pawar said in a statement.